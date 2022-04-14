iPhone, Macbook makers halt Shanghai production over COVID

  • April 14 2022 07:00:00

iPhone, Macbook makers halt Shanghai production over COVID

BEIJING
iPhone, Macbook makers halt Shanghai production over COVID

Several electronics companies, including iPhone and Macbook makers, have halted production in the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Kunshan, adding to supply chain woes under Beijing’s strict zero-COVID measures.

The business hub of Shanghai has become the heart of China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the virus surfaced more than two years ago.

The city of 25 million has remained almost entirely locked down since the start of the month, while other areas have rolled out less severe restrictions to stamp out COVID flare-ups.

“Local operation in Shanghai area has been temporarily suspended in response to Covid-19 prevention measures,” said Macbook maker Quanta Computer in a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday.

The Taiwan-based firm’s expected date of resumption will be advised by authorities later, the notice said.

This came a day after iPhone assembler Pegatron announced it had temporarily suspended work as well, and was “actively cooperating with local authorities” to resume operations soon.

The suspensions apply to two of its subsidiaries, in Shanghai and nearby Kunshan city, the Taiwanese company said.

Stay-at-home orders and stringent testing rules have strained supply chains in and around Shanghai, home to the world’s busiest container port and a critical gateway for foreign trade.

China reported nearly 28,000 local virus cases yesterday, the vast majority in Shanghai.

Many factories have been forced to halt operations as virus cases have surged, while some staff have been living in their workplaces as businesses struggle to operate.

Pegatron and Quanta Computer’s suspensions are the latest blow to Apple, which has seen disruptions at other suppliers’ assembly lines in recent months as Chinese cities struggle to curb virus outbreaks.

In March, another major supplier Foxconn halted operations in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen.

Foxconn has “resumed fundamental operations” in Shenzhen as of late March, the company said.

 

Iphone,

WORLD Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 115

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 115
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ethereum co-founder lands in Istanbul

    Ethereum co-founder lands in Istanbul

  2. Country shivers amid new cold wave

    Country shivers amid new cold wave

  3. Erdoğan reveals 2053 ‘Transport and Logistics Master Plan’

    Erdoğan reveals 2053 ‘Transport and Logistics Master Plan’

  4. Permanent alimony not fair: Justice minister

    Permanent alimony not fair: Justice minister

  5. Marine traffic through Bosporus unaffected by mines: Defense minister

    Marine traffic through Bosporus unaffected by mines: Defense minister
Recommended
Tesco supermarket warns on profit as inflation bites

Tesco supermarket warns on profit as inflation bites

Turkish brands keen to move into Russian malls

Turkish brands keen to move into Russian malls
Yen drops to 20-year low against dollar

Yen drops to 20-year low against dollar
Europe striving to quit Russian gas dependence

Europe striving to quit Russian gas dependence
Honda plans to invest $40 billion on EVs

Honda plans to invest $40 billion on EVs
Turkey’s installed electricity capacity exceeds 100,000MW

Turkey’s installed electricity capacity exceeds 100,000MW
WORLD Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 115

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 115

The death toll from landslides and flooding in the Philippines triggered by tropical storm Megi hit 115 on Thursday, official figures showed, as more bodies were found in mud-caked villages.

ECONOMY iPhone, Macbook makers halt Shanghai production over COVID

iPhone, Macbook makers halt Shanghai production over COVID

Several electronics companies, including iPhone and Macbook makers, have halted production in the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Kunshan, adding to supply chain woes under Beijing’s strict zero-COVID measures.

SPORTS Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

A women’s football team established in the eastern province of Ağrı by the provincial directorate of family and social policies to promote sports among girls and prevent early marriages has become a regional giant with four wins in five matches this season.