‘Invisible Cities’ at Anna Laudel Istanbul

‘Invisible Cities’ at Anna Laudel Istanbul

ISTANBUL
‘Invisible Cities’ at Anna Laudel Istanbul

Opening today, Anna Laudel Istanbul gallery presents Bilal Hakan Karakaya’s solo exhibition “Invisible Cities.”

Named after the well-known novel Italo Calvino, Karakaya focuses on the rising mega structures in metropolitan life and emphasizes how desolate and unrecognizable the modern cities have become through the art of sculpture.

Visioning abandoned and haunted business centers with a bleak perspective, “Invisible Cities” is a beautiful selection representing detached metropolitan cities with gloomy and mysterious highlights.

Focusing on creating innovative and bold designs that push the boundaries of sculpture using a casting technique with a thousand-year history, Karakaya invites the audience to an unknown universe through the feeling of density and congestion of metropolises.

In his recent works, Karakaya refers to Glenn Albrecht’s concept of “Solastalgia,” a combination of the Latin words for comfort and sadness. A dystopian depiction of urban life challenges the concept of a home, which is reframed as a daunting place that provides inhabitants with an alienated, trapped and imprisoned life in blinding lights.

Described by the artist as “the modern-day equivalent of medieval darkness,” the artworks in this special solo selection create timeless spaces with sculptures that are dynamic or static, hanging between the past and the future that are reminiscent of Plato’s quote: “As above, so below.”

Karakaya’s selection is inspired by the metropolises that have become desolate and unrecognizable during the pandemic. Inspired by urban life, the sculptures of Karakaya prophesy that we would be living in a submerged, dark future within forbidden, dangerous and deadly states. The artist’s works are inspired by business centers, which often turn into ghost towns at night, giving a sense of unreality and uncanny when viewed from a distance.

Karakaya’s three-dimensional visual productions made with materials such as casting techniques, stone, metal and wood are designed to examine how the senses rejected by our minds or the feared phenomena thrown into the subconscious are protected.
The artists find a way to take the viewer on a spiritual journey by taking stories from fairy tales, dreams, or mythical phenomena described in Anatolian or Greek mythology.

Offering a new perspective on urban life, “Invisible Cities” can be visited through May 21.

TÜRKIYE Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

    Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

  2. Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents

    Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents

  3. İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked

    İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked

  4. Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry

    Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry

  5. First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time

    First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time
Recommended
Paulo Coelho shares photo of Turkish shepherd

Paulo Coelho shares photo of Turkish shepherd
Take your eyes off your mobile phone, says inventor

Take your eyes off your mobile phone, says inventor
Astronomers discover one of biggest black holes ever recorded

Astronomers discover one of biggest black holes ever recorded
Ukrainian rock band to perform in Istanbul

Ukrainian rock band to perform in Istanbul
Beatles photos shot by Paul McCartney unveiled

Beatles photos shot by Paul McCartney unveiled
Queen and Adam Lambert eager for their post-pandemic tour

Queen and Adam Lambert eager for their post-pandemic tour
WORLD Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge

Russia's security service arrested an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal on espionage charges, the first time a U.S. correspondent has been detained on spying accusations since the Cold War. The newspaper denied the allegations and demanded his release.

ECONOMY Florida’s orange groves buffeted by hurricane, disease

Florida’s orange groves buffeted by hurricane, disease

Vernon Hollingsworth grew up in Florida among his family’s orange trees, recently ravaged by a double whammy of disease and a hurricane that have sent juice prices spiraling and left farmers blinking in disbelief.

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”