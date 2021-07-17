Investors to be offered ‘shares’ in Picasso painting

  • July 17 2021 07:00:00

Investors to be offered ‘shares’ in Picasso painting

ZURICH
Investors to be offered ‘shares’ in Picasso painting

A Picasso painting is to be sold in tokenized form, allowing investors to buy “shares” in the work, Swiss digital asset bank Sygnum announced July 15.

Sygnum joined forces with Artemundi, a fund specializing in art investments, to offer the shares in Picasso’s 1964 work “Fillette au Beret.”

“This marks the first time the ownership rights in a Picasso, or any artwork, are being broadcast onto the public blockchain by a regulated bank, enabling investors to purchase and trade ‘shares’ in the artwork called Art Security Tokens [ASTs],” Sygnum said.

The value of the work, which measures 65 by 54 centimeters (29 by 24 inches), is estimated at four million Swiss francs (3.6 million euros, $4.2 million), the Zurich bank said in a statement.

As on stock exchanges, investors will be able to buy and sell shares in the painting on a secondary market through blockchain technology.

ASTs will go on sale for a minimum subscription of 5,000 Swiss francs, Sygnum said, stressing that it is regulated by Switzerland’s financial market watchdog FINMA.

The work itself will be stored in a highly secure location, Sygnum said.

“Tokenization lowers the barriers to art investment and opens up the art market to a broad range of new investors,” Sygnum’s director general and co-founder Mathias Imbach said in the statement.

In 2019, FINMA gave Sygnum permission to operate as a bank, making it one of the world’s first crypto-banks.

ARTS & LIFE Excavations start in Aççana Mound

Excavations start in Aççana Mound
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s longest, most iconic train journey resumes after virus shutdown

    Turkey’s longest, most iconic train journey resumes after virus shutdown

  2. I will convey messages of world peace from Turkish Cyprus: Erdoğan

    I will convey messages of world peace from Turkish Cyprus: Erdoğan

  3. New printings of Turkish lira banknotes set for release

    New printings of Turkish lira banknotes set for release

  4. AKP, MHP agree to lower election threshold to 5 percent

    AKP, MHP agree to lower election threshold to 5 percent

  5. What good news will Erdoğan disclose in Northern Cyprus?

    What good news will Erdoğan disclose in Northern Cyprus?
Recommended
Excavations start in Aççana Mound

Excavations start in Aççana Mound
Strigilis of ancient age at İzmir museum

Strigilis of ancient age at İzmir museum
Endangered baby sea turtles hatch in İztuzu

Endangered baby sea turtles hatch in İztuzu
Istanbul Film Festival presents awards

Istanbul Film Festival presents awards
Meghan Markle to make animated adventure series for Netflix

Meghan Markle to make animated adventure series for Netflix
Japanese archaeologist examines Anatolian civilizations in situ for 40 years

Japanese archaeologist examines Anatolian civilizations in situ for 40 years
WORLD Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends - with disagreements

Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends - with disagreements

Welcoming Angela Merkel to the White House for a final time, President Joe Biden renewed his concerns to the German chancellor on July 15 about a major, nearly complete Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline but said they agreed Russia must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon.
ECONOMY Turkey’s Green Deal road map released

Turkey’s Green Deal road map released

The Turkish Trade Ministry on July 16 released its detailed plan to adapt with the European Green Deal standards in its economic activity, particularly the exporting sectors.
SPORTS Bike tour on busy Ankara highway suspended

Bike tour on busy Ankara highway suspended

A road bike tour being held in Turkey’s capital was canceled on the 25th kilometer of the route as necessary precautions had not been taken on the track beforehand.