Investment demand in Turkey rises despite pandemic: Minister

  • October 03 2020 10:02:50

Investment demand in Turkey rises despite pandemic: Minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Investment demand in Turkey rises despite pandemic: Minister

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey’s investment demand followed a stronger course this January to August compared to the same period last year, the country’s industry and technology minister said on Oct. 2. 

“We supported the private sector’s fixed investments worth 127 billion liras (over $16 billion) with 6,296 incentive certificates,” Mustafa Varank said in an online conference.

The investment demand of the real sector in the first eight months of 2020 was up by 30% compared to last year, he added.

He said those investments, once completed, will create job opportunities for 191,000 people.

Pointing to the rise in orders, production, and capacity utilization rates in the manufacturing industry, Varank said the confidence of both consumers and producers in the economy has started to increase.

“Production increased in eight out of 10 sectors in September,” he said, adding that the most striking aspect of latest data is the increase in speed of employment creation.

“Firms have seen the highest employment growth since February 2018, along with increased orders,” the minister said.

“We expect a strong growth rate in the third quarter since investment and production are on the rise, and by putting up a good performance, Turkey will get through this difficult year with minimum losses.”

Investment,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Azerbaijan liberated many lands from Armenia: Turkish president

    Azerbaijan liberated many lands from Armenia: Turkish president

  2. Four tough issues to normalize Turkish-EU ties

    Four tough issues to normalize Turkish-EU ties

  3. Turkey says EU conclusions on east Med partially positive

    Turkey says EU conclusions on east Med partially positive

  4. Man previously sentenced to prison for sexual harassment kills woman 

    Man previously sentenced to prison for sexual harassment kills woman 

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Exports reach $16.13 bln in September

Exports reach $16.13 bln in September

Turkeys annual inflation to rise in September: Survey

Turkey's annual inflation to rise in September: Survey
Turkey, Hungary aim to boost bilateral trade: Ambassador

Turkey, Hungary aim to boost bilateral trade: Ambassador
Manufacturing PMI at 52.8 in September

Manufacturing PMI at 52.8 in September
Turkish Treasury to repay over $12.8 bln debt in Oct-Dec

Turkish Treasury to repay over $12.8 bln debt in Oct-Dec

Ankara mulls ‘flexible’ employment schemes

Ankara mulls ‘flexible’ employment schemes
WORLD Antarctic Peninsula at warmest in decades: Study

Antarctic Peninsula at warmest in decades: Study

The year 2020 is the hottest in the Antarctic Peninsula in the past three decades, a study by the University of Santiago de Chile out Oct. 2 found.
ECONOMY Investment demand in Turkey rises despite pandemic: Minister

Investment demand in Turkey rises despite pandemic: Minister

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey’s investment demand followed a stronger course this January to August compared to the same period last year, the country’s industry and technology minister said on Oct. 2. 
SPORTS Turkey names national squad for Nations League campaign

Turkey names national squad for Nations League campaign

Turkey on Oct. 2 announced its national football squad for next week's friendly game with Germany and the UEFA Nations League matches.