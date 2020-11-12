Investment demand in Turkey 13% higher this Jan-Sept: Minister

  • November 12 2020 11:11:00

Investment demand in Turkey 13% higher this Jan-Sept: Minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Investment demand in Turkey 13% higher this Jan-Sept: Minister

Investment demand in Turkey this January to September was 13% higher than the same period last year, the country’s industry and technology minister said on Nov. 12. 

At 73%, the manufacturing sector accounted for the lion’s share of the demand, Mustafa Varank said on Twitter.

“Confidence in Turkey’s present and future is increasing,” he said.

Some 13% of the investments are in the energy sector, followed by the services industry at 10%, and agriculture and mining with 2% each.

MOST POPULAR

  1. A new era may open for Armenia

    A new era may open for Armenia

  2. Turkey slams Washington’s remarks on religious freedom ahead Pompeo visit

    Turkey slams Washington’s remarks on religious freedom ahead Pompeo visit

  3. Smoking restrictions expand countrywide as past of virus measures

    Smoking restrictions expand countrywide as past of virus measures

  4. Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

    Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

  5. President Erdoğan rules out cabinet reshuffle, vows new era for economy

    President Erdoğan rules out cabinet reshuffle, vows new era for economy
Recommended
Turkey to rank 5th in Europe in renewable power growth

Turkey to rank 5th in Europe in renewable power growth
Turkish business circles welcome new economic plans

Turkish business circles welcome new economic plans
Turkey eases swap limits with foreign lenders

Turkey eases swap limits with foreign lenders
Turkeys current account balance sees $2.4 bln gap in Sept

Turkey's current account balance sees $2.4 bln gap in Sept

New finance minister vows market-friendly transformation

New finance minister vows market-friendly transformation
Turkish Treasury borrows $410 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $410 mln through auctions
WORLD Italy records more than one million coronavirus cases

Italy records more than one million coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy on Nov. 11 passed the symbolic one million mark, while almost 43,000 people have died, according to official data.    
ECONOMY Turkey to rank 5th in Europe in renewable power growth

Turkey to rank 5th in Europe in renewable power growth

Turkey will rank fifth in Europe for increasing its renewable power capacity, which is forecast to add 22.2 gigawatts (GW) by 2025 to reach 66.8 GW, according to International Energy Agency (IEA) data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

SPORTS Hamilton poised to win 7th world title in Turkey

Hamilton poised to win 7th world title in Turkey

Lewis Hamilton can seal a record-equaling seventh drivers’ world title, position himself to be “best of the best” and set up long-awaited negotiations for a new Mercedes contract at this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix.