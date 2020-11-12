Investment demand in Turkey 13% higher this Jan-Sept: Minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Investment demand in Turkey this January to September was 13% higher than the same period last year, the country’s industry and technology minister said on Nov. 12.



At 73%, the manufacturing sector accounted for the lion’s share of the demand, Mustafa Varank said on Twitter.



“Confidence in Turkey’s present and future is increasing,” he said.



Some 13% of the investments are in the energy sector, followed by the services industry at 10%, and agriculture and mining with 2% each.



