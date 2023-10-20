Int’l team to research stress on fault line after Feb 6 quakes

ANKARA

A research team consisting of Turkish, Italian and Taiwanese scientists has embarked on a study in the southern region of the country to assess stress accumulation on the fault lines that ruptured during the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Their research also aims to investigate the geothermal and gas potential resulting from these newly formed fractures, said Galip Yüce, the project head from Hacettepe University's Geological Engineering Department.

Yüce said that the team will collect samples of both gas and water from segments expected to be actively rupturing, adding that they will identify heavy metals in these samples.

"We are aware that changes can occur in the levels of heavy metals before an earthquake. This doesn't necessarily mean we will predict earthquakes, but it is part of the project to shed light on, understand and correctly interpret these factors using data," Yüce explained.

"This study will have two significant outcomes. Firstly, following the February earthquakes, we will determine whether there are ongoing gas activities from deep within the earth in the vicinity of the areas where the ruptures occurred.

Additionally, we will examine whether there are anomalies in the fault segments where stress accumulation is expected," he added.

Noting that Hacettepe University, along with İskenderun Technical University, Eskişehir Osmangazi University, Taiwan University, and the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Italy, will collaborate on this project, Yüce said the study will span approximately two and a half years.