Int’l team to research stress on fault line after Feb 6 quakes

Int’l team to research stress on fault line after Feb 6 quakes

ANKARA
Int’l team to research stress on fault line after Feb 6 quakes

A research team consisting of Turkish, Italian and Taiwanese scientists has embarked on a study in the southern region of the country to assess stress accumulation on the fault lines that ruptured during the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Their research also aims to investigate the geothermal and gas potential resulting from these newly formed fractures, said Galip Yüce, the project head from Hacettepe University's Geological Engineering Department.

Yüce said that the team will collect samples of both gas and water from segments expected to be actively rupturing, adding that they will identify heavy metals in these samples.

"We are aware that changes can occur in the levels of heavy metals before an earthquake. This doesn't necessarily mean we will predict earthquakes, but it is part of the project to shed light on, understand and correctly interpret these factors using data," Yüce explained.

"This study will have two significant outcomes. Firstly, following the February earthquakes, we will determine whether there are ongoing gas activities from deep within the earth in the vicinity of the areas where the ruptures occurred.

Additionally, we will examine whether there are anomalies in the fault segments where stress accumulation is expected," he added.

Noting that Hacettepe University, along with İskenderun Technical University, Eskişehir Osmangazi University, Taiwan University, and the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Italy, will collaborate on this project, Yüce said the study will span approximately two and a half years.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

    Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

  2. Besieged Palestinians await aid as Israel pounds Gaza

    Besieged Palestinians await aid as Israel pounds Gaza

  3. Tesla quarterly results disappoint as discounts bite

    Tesla quarterly results disappoint as discounts bite

  4. US Fed notes softening labor market

    US Fed notes softening labor market

  5. ECB greenlights next stage of digital euro project

    ECB greenlights next stage of digital euro project
Recommended
15 shipwrecks unearthed in Med Sea

15 shipwrecks unearthed in Med Sea
Türkiye’s tourism hub grapples with water crisis

Türkiye’s tourism hub grapples with water crisis
Great vibrations of Mark Rothko at blockbuster show

Great vibrations' of Mark Rothko at blockbuster show
Honey forest at Mount Ida to open to public soon

Honey forest at Mount Ida to open to public soon
Illicit facilities damage health sector: Expert

Illicit facilities damage health sector: Expert
Istanbul sees tenfold increase in foreign residents

Istanbul sees 'tenfold increase in foreign residents'
WORLD Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

Declaring that U.S. leadership "holds the world together,” President Joe Biden told Americans on Thursday night the country must deepen its support of Ukraine and Israel in the middle of two vastly different, unpredictable and bloody wars.
ECONOMY Tesla quarterly results disappoint as discounts bite

Tesla quarterly results disappoint as discounts bite

Tesla's results for the third quarter missed analyst estimates on Oct. 18, as the Elon Musk-run company was hit by higher costs and the fallout from price discounts.
SPORTS Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

The Turkish Volleyball Federation has sent a warning to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) as it conveyed an “impression of being a sponsor" of the women's national team by incorporating both their emblem and the federation's logo side by side in the photo shared on social media to celebrate the European Championship victory.