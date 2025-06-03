Int’l Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival kicks off

ISTANBUL

The 16th International Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival, organized by the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, kicked off on May 10 with a Gala Concert at the Turkish Telekom Opera Stage of the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

The festival will run through June 3.

Speaking ahead of the gala, State Opera and Ballet General Director Tan Sağtürk said they launched the 2024–2025 art season strongly, reaching record audience numbers across six cities.

Noting that 44 premieres had one of their most productive periods, Sağtürk said, “One of our main responsibilities in this process has been to track, evaluate and stage works created by esteemed teachers of our Republic that had never been performed before. As a result, ‘Çelebi,’ an opera added to the State Opera and Ballet’s repertoire in 1978 and archived by the Ankara State Opera and Ballet in 2005, had its world premiere last month in Ankara after more than 40 years.”

Sağtürk stated that one of their main goals is to bring the arts to every corner of the country. “As part of the 1st Anatolian Opera and Ballet Festival, which we launched in Şırnak, we reached audiences in 23 cities. Alongside our highly attended performances, we conducted talent screenings to uncover the region’s potential,” he said.

Noting that the festival “calls both sides of Istanbul to the arts,” Sağtürk said: “We are excited to launch the 16th edition of the International Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival with you. The festival will present 20 performances to audiences of all ages, featuring international artists and ensembles on the modern stages of AKM and the historic Süreyya Opera House in Kadıköy. We will welcome soloists and troupes from Bulgaria, South Korea, China, Italy, Mongolia, Germany and the Russian Federation.”

Sağtürk also noted that the Gala Concert was dedicated to the memory of Leyla Gencer. “Tonight’s Gala Concert commemorates ‘La Diva Turca’ Leyla Gencer on the 17th anniversary of her passing. The program includes works inspired by her legacy and artistic influence,” he said.

The opening concert featured the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Orchestra conducted by Bulgarian maestro Nayden Todorov. Soloists included mezzo-soprano Asude Karayavuz, sopranos Perihan Nayır Artan and Nazlı Deniz Süren, tenors Efe Kışlalı and Erdem Erdoğan, along with guest soloists baritone Sung-Hwan Damien Park of South Korea and bass Li Huanhong of China.

The program included works by renowned composers Verdi, Donizetti, Bellini and Puccini and was met with great enthusiasm from the audience.

About the festival

Festival events will take place at the AKM Turkish Telekom Opera Stage, the AKM Theater Hall and the Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera House, showcasing performances by both local and international artists.

The children's opera Cinderella will make its debut on May 11 at the Süreyya Opera House, presented by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB).

A concert honoring the 100th birthday of Ahmet Adnan Saygun, a pioneer of modern Turkish classical music, titled “In Tribute to Saygun,” will be held on May 16 at the same venue.

Inspired by the stories of Gilgamesh, the legendary Sumerian king, the opera Gilgamesh will have its world premiere on May 17 at AKM. Composed and written by Ahmet Adnan Saygun, the opera explores universal human themes such as death, friendship, love and enmity. The production will be conducted by Gürer Aykal and İbrahim Yazıcı and directed by Caner Akın. A second performance will be on May 20.

Young talents who participated in the Talent is Everywhere initiative under the “Opera and Ballet Everywhere” motto of the Anatolian Opera and Ballet Festival will also perform for audiences.

The Sultans of the Opera concert titled “Baroque Works from East to West” will be held on May 22 at the AKM Theater Hall.

The Sofia Opera and Ballet from Bulgaria will stage “Elektra” on May 29 at the AKM Opera Stage.

The modern dance piece “Delirium” will make its world premiere on May 30 at the AKM Theater Hall.

Based on the novel by Leo Tolstoy, the ballet Anna Karenina, choreographed to music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and set in 1870s Russia, will be performed in two shows by the St. Petersburg Eifman Ballet on May 31 and June 1.

The festival will end with two performances of the company’s production Russian “Hamlet,” accompanied by music by Ludwig van Beethoven and Gustav Mahler, on June 2 and 3.