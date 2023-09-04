Int’l endeavor to revive Hatay with historical roots intact

Int’l endeavor to revive Hatay with historical roots intact

ISTANBUL
Int’l endeavor to revive Hatay with historical roots intact

A group of experts from 15 disciplines has convened at an international workshop in Istanbul to discuss the revitalization of the city center of the quake-hit southern province of Hatay in accordance with its centuries-old historical roots.

Following the disaster claiming the lives of more than 50,000 people, the preservation of Hatay's identity as a city of civilizations demands meticulous attention at every stage. Recognizing this sensitivity, the

Türkiye Design Council volunteered to develop the city's master plan, urban design and architectural projects with a multidisciplinary endeavor.

Under the initiative of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, an international working group consisting of historians, archaeologists, geologists, urban planners and architects commenced the restoration process of Hatay, aiming to proceed by keeping its historical roots intact.

The team of experts from across the globe and Türkiye will present a comprehensive project proposal to the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change and the Culture and Tourism ministries within seven months.

Speaking at the Istanbul workshop on Sept. 2, Türkiye Design Council Chair Mehmet Kalyoncu stated that their aim is to pass down “this unique heritage to future generations and transform the historical center of Hatay into a more livable and resilient environment, preserving its cultural legacy." 

Kalyoncu also added that they believe the workshop's report will provide invaluable insights into the future of the country's historical city centers.

Emphasizing their commitment to revitalizing the city, he highlighted their goal of enhancing well-being in Hatay, “befitting the centenary of the Turkish Republic.”

Bünyamin Derman from DB Architecture Company stressed that the most critical element during the planning phase is transformation without losing the essence.

"We need to relocate the central districts and administrative buildings to the outskirts of the city to establish a flowing transportation system in the lower part of the city and a rail system in the upper part,” Derman explained.

The team also plans to accentuate the city's silhouette by highlighting its mosques, churches and synagogues, thus preserving its identity, Derman said.

“We aim to restore the city to the old Hatay of the 1940s within a meticulous work from the reidentification of the Asi River to green space plans; from the reconstruction of the Long Bazaar, churches, mosques, mosques, baths and synagogues, in other words, the supporting pillars of the city,” Derman said.

earthquake,

TÜRKIYE Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart
LATEST NEWS

  1. Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

    Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

  2. Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal

    Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal

  3. Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

    Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

  4. Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

    Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

  5. At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir

    At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir
Recommended
Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart
Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal

Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal
Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece
Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress
At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir

At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir
Türkiye emerges a ‘global film production hub’

Türkiye emerges a ‘global film production hub’
Discovery of missing economists dog fails to provide clues

Discovery of missing economist's dog fails to provide clues
WORLD Biden disappointed that Xi set to miss G20

Biden 'disappointed' that Xi set to miss G20

US President Joe Biden on Sunday expressed disappointment that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would not attend the G20 summit in India this week, as Washington seeks to repair relations with Beijing.

ECONOMY Togg speeds up car deliveries in August

Togg speeds up car deliveries in August

Türkiye’s indigenous electric carmaker Togg delivered more cars in August than the previous three months combined.

SPORTS Turkish women atop European volleyball

Turkish women atop European volleyball

The nation was in a jubilant mood on Sept. 4, buoyed by the success of the Turkish women’s volleyball national team the previous night.