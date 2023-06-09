Int’l efforts crucial for Syrian refugees’ return: MGK

ANKARA

Türkiye has underlined the importance of international cooperation for the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland amid talks with Damascus to normalize the bilateral ties.

The message was conveyed through Türkiye’s top security board, the National Security Council (MGK), which was convened under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan late on June 8.

“The importance of the international cooperation that would contribute to the efforts for the volunteer, safe and honorable return of Syrians who fled the armed conflict has been underlined,” read a written statement after the three-hour meeting. It was the first meeting of the MGK following the parliamentary and presidential polls.

According to the statement, MGK members discussed seven main titles, including Syria with which Türkiye is in the process of normalizing ties after a decade of hostility. The two countries’ defense, foreign ministers as well as intelligence chiefs held several meetings in the past six months under the mediation of Russia and Iran. The next meeting is expected to take place in Moscow in the coming weeks at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

The normalization process also covered the return of around 3.6 million Syrians to their country. Damascus says it wants them to return but that more talks are needed to make it happen, Ankara says.

Ankara-Damascus talks also focus on security issues, particularly the presence of YPG terrorists along the border.

“Protecting the territorial integrity of Syria and establishing lasting peace and stability is possible only by clearing the country of the terror organizations,” the MGK said.

Fight against terror to continue

The MGK reiterated that Türkiye’s fight against all sorts of terrorist organizations, including the PKK, YPG, FETO and ISIL, will continue through operations inside and outside Türkiye.

The participants of the MGK assessed regional developments in the context of tension between Kosovo and Serbia and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The MGK underlined the importance of continued dialogue and consultations to avoid a crisis in Kosovo after tension between Kosovar and local Serbs escalated. It also underlined the support of Türkiye to this end.

On the Russian-Ukrainian war, the MGK confirmed that Türkiye will endure its efforts to launch peace talks between the two sides and global food security through the grain initiative. Erdoğan, in a recent phone conversation with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, brought Ankara’s calls once again to their attention.

Talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The security board has expressed Türkiye’s content over the ongoing talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which have already observed progress. “A solution based on fairness will help to establish lasting peace in the Caucasus and contribute to global stability,” the board said.



Türkiye is also in talks with Armenia for the establishment of diplomatic ties and opening the sealed border. A comprehensive deal between Ankara and Yerevan will be possible simultaneously with the Baku-Yerevan agreement.