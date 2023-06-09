Int’l efforts crucial for Syrian refugees’ return: MGK

Int’l efforts crucial for Syrian refugees’ return: MGK

ANKARA
Int’l efforts crucial for Syrian refugees’ return: MGK

Türkiye has underlined the importance of international cooperation for the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland amid talks with Damascus to normalize the bilateral ties.

The message was conveyed through Türkiye’s top security board, the National Security Council (MGK), which was convened under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan late on June 8.

“The importance of the international cooperation that would contribute to the efforts for the volunteer, safe and honorable return of Syrians who fled the armed conflict has been underlined,” read a written statement after the three-hour meeting. It was the first meeting of the MGK following the parliamentary and presidential polls.

According to the statement, MGK members discussed seven main titles, including Syria with which Türkiye is in the process of normalizing ties after a decade of hostility. The two countries’ defense, foreign ministers as well as intelligence chiefs held several meetings in the past six months under the mediation of Russia and Iran. The next meeting is expected to take place in Moscow in the coming weeks at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

The normalization process also covered the return of around 3.6 million Syrians to their country. Damascus says it wants them to return but that more talks are needed to make it happen, Ankara says.

Ankara-Damascus talks also focus on security issues, particularly the presence of YPG terrorists along the border.

“Protecting the territorial integrity of Syria and establishing lasting peace and stability is possible only by clearing the country of the terror organizations,” the MGK said.

Fight against terror to continue

The MGK reiterated that Türkiye’s fight against all sorts of terrorist organizations, including the PKK, YPG, FETO and ISIL, will continue through operations inside and outside Türkiye.

The participants of the MGK assessed regional developments in the context of tension between Kosovo and Serbia and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The MGK underlined the importance of continued dialogue and consultations to avoid a crisis in Kosovo after tension between Kosovar and local Serbs escalated. It also underlined the support of Türkiye to this end.

On the Russian-Ukrainian war, the MGK confirmed that Türkiye will endure its efforts to launch peace talks between the two sides and global food security through the grain initiative. Erdoğan, in a recent phone conversation with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, brought Ankara’s calls once again to their attention.

Talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The security board has expressed Türkiye’s content over the ongoing talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which have already observed progress. “A solution based on fairness will help to establish lasting peace in the Caucasus and contribute to global stability,” the board said.

Türkiye is also in talks with Armenia for the establishment of diplomatic ties and opening the sealed border. A comprehensive deal between Ankara and Yerevan will be possible simultaneously with the Baku-Yerevan agreement.

Turkey, Erdogan,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan Demirören remembered on his death anniversary

Erdoğan Demirören remembered on his death anniversary
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan Demirören remembered on his death anniversary

    Erdoğan Demirören remembered on his death anniversary

  2. 24 cities on ‘yellow alert’ after fatal floods

    24 cities on ‘yellow alert’ after fatal floods

  3. Int’l efforts crucial for Syrian refugees’ return: MGK

    Int’l efforts crucial for Syrian refugees’ return: MGK

  4. Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president

    Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president

  5. Russia shells Ukrainian city inundated by dam collapse

    Russia shells Ukrainian city inundated by dam collapse
Recommended
Erdoğan Demirören remembered on his death anniversary

Erdoğan Demirören remembered on his death anniversary
24 cities on ‘yellow alert’ after fatal floods

24 cities on ‘yellow alert’ after fatal floods
Rafting track attracts thousands every year

Rafting track attracts thousands every year
Landlord-tenant dispute cases increase drastically

Landlord-tenant dispute cases increase drastically
Number of libraries in country up by 43.4 pct: TÜİK data

Number of libraries in country up by 43.4 pct: TÜİK data
‘Country’s largest ghost net’ removed from Marmara Sea

‘Country’s largest ghost net’ removed from Marmara Sea
WORLD Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president

Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president

Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, a remarkable development that makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.
ECONOMY Erkan becomes first female governor of Türkiye’s Central Bank

Erkan becomes first female governor of Türkiye’s Central Bank

Hafize Gaye Erkan, a finance executive in the United States, has become the first-ever woman to head Türkiye’s Central Bank after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appointed her as the institution’s governor on June 9.
SPORTS UEFA announces eatery guide for Istanbul

UEFA announces eatery guide for Istanbul

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has prepared a recommendation list of 53 luxury restaurants in Istanbul for football fans coming to Türkiye to watch the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter at Atatürk Olympic Stadium on June 10.