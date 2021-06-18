Turkey urges against vaccine nationalism

Sevil Erkuş- ANTALYA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on June 18 warned against “vaccine nationalism” and use of it for “policy dictation” in interstate relations.

“It is important not to allow vaccine nationalism. It is wrong to use it as a tool of blackmail, pressure, and policy dictation,” Erdoğan said addressing to the opening ceremony of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Turkey will share its indigenous vaccine against COVID-19 with “all the humanity” when it gets ready for use, he added.

Erdoğan recalled that Turkey has sent medical supplies to 158 countries and 12 organizations as part of efforts to fight against the pandemic, the president said noting that Ankara also provided asylum seekers access to health services.

He emphasized that the World cannot find solutions to today’s problems with the habits of the past and adding that the main structures on which the global system is built are part of the problem, not the solution, in its current form.

Erdoğan said the international community ‘failed to give good test’ in managing pandemic.

World bigger than five

In other remarks, Erdoğan has reiterated his long-standing motto of “the world is bigger than five” in reference to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. “190 countries cannot be left to the mercy of five nations,” Erdoğan stated, repeating the need for a complete overhaul of the UN Security Council and the world system.

The continuation of this unjust system will create more conflicts and disagreements, he said, suggesting a more inclusive UN Security Council. The current members of the Security Council do not want to share their privileged status he stated, “We believe the discussion on Turkey over its axis is a result of the disturbance because of ours continued voice on this issue.”

Turkey fights DAESH

The fight against terror should be a global commitment Erdoğan said, recalling Turkey has been fighting against the DAESH and neutralized around 4.500 terrorists. “The only country effectively fighting against the DAESH, PKK, YPG and other terror organizations in Turkey,” he said, Turkey’s anti-terror fight was providing peace and stability to the world.

Turkey’s actions in Libya have opened the way for political talks and launched a new beginning, he said, adding the Turkish Cypriots’ objective of a two-state solution is supported by Turkey as well. “What we want in the eastern Mediterranean is prosperity and peace. We believe a conference on the eastern Mediterranean would be a useful platform to reach this goal,” he suggested.

Citing his recent talks with Greek senior officials, Erdoğan welcomed a recent rapprochement said between Ankara and Athens. “On our relations with the United States and European Union, we want to improve them on the basis of the positive agenda we have agreed on,” Erdoğan said.

Turkey to expand its sphere of influence

The president also vowed to expand the Turkish diplomacy’s sphere of influence in different regions of the World.

“In the coming period, we want to fix one foot of the compass on Turkey and increase our cooperation with the other in all geographies from Africa to Latin America, from the Pacific to Asia,” he stated.

Stating that they came together to talk, discuss and find solutions to regional and world issues, President Erdoğan said that he believes the Antalya Diplomacy Forum will turn into a ground where the heart of global diplomacy beats over time.

Çavuşoğlu: Most uncertain period of interstate relations

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated that the World faces one of the most uncertain periods of international relations.

“In fact, we are living through one of the most fluid and uncertain periods of interstate and international relations. There is a constant change in the balance of power. States are in competition, even in struggle, besides cooperation. We hear the cries of an international system trying to survive in strong turbulence,” he stated.

Diplomacy is a political tool that the World needs more than ever in this turbulent and multi-stakeholder era, he added.

“We know one thing: We cannot get different results by doing the same things over and over. That is why we have determined the title of this year’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum as “Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches”. We have to review our approaches, instruments, actors, initiatives, platforms,” he added.

3-day event hosts heads of state and government, foreign ministers, former leaders, representatives of international groups.

The event hosted forums on June 18 with the speakers such as the EU’s high representative for security and foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, Head of Afghanistan’s High Council National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta and Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia’s tripartite inter-ethnic presidency.