Int'l bio-traffickers face 5.6 mln liras fines since 2007

ANKARA

In a move to safeguard Türkiye's biodiversity, authorities have imposed an administrative fine totaling 5.6 million Turkish Liras ($202,000) on 156 individuals hailing from 21 different countries since 2007.

The individuals were caught attempting to smuggle plant and animal species native to Türkiye, a practice detrimental to biological diversity and the illegal trade of endangered and rare plant species.

The crackdown, led by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry's General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP), targeted bio-traffickers who exploited research permits, often exceeding their intended scope, as well as those who entered the country for tourism or work-related purposes.

The initiative, which began in 2007, aims to prevent the degradation of biological diversity. It also seeks to ensure that genetic resources, with potential benefits spanning economic, social, scientific, technological, medical, commercial and cultural sectors, are used for the betterment of the nation.

Under Article 20 of Environmental Law No. 2872, a total of 86 cases resulted in the imposition of fines. Offenders faced penalties due to their involvement in the destruction of biological diversity or the illicit trade of threatened, endangered and rare plant species.

Bio-trafficking cases were concentrated primarily in the northeastern, southeastern and Mediterranean provinces of the country. Over the past five years, the smuggled species included orchids, tuberous and bulbous plant varieties, wild wheat, butterflies, various insect species, viper species, salamanders, crane's beak, land turtles, oak shoots, laurels, sandalwood, mushroom species and river caterpillars.

The consequences of biopiracy extend far beyond the initial act, as even a small portion of biological resources can be utilized in biotechnological studies, experts say.

The genetic information found within the resources can be transferred to other living organisms, potentially leading to the development of new varieties and breeds with desirable traits such as disease or drought resistance and high productivity.