Int’l Adana carnival expects daily meat consumption of 200 tons

Int’l Adana carnival expects daily meat consumption of 200 tons

ADANA
Int’l Adana carnival expects daily meat consumption of 200 tons

The 12th International Orange Blossom Carnival is all set to kick off in the southern province of Adana, with organizers anticipating the consumption of approximately 200 tons of meat per day during the nine-day festival expected to attract over 2 million local and foreign participants this year.

Scheduled for April 13-21 this year, the festival will feature a costumed procession and entertaining contests, shows, public races and cultural art events, with renowned figures to perform concerts.

Hundreds of booths set up in designated areas will give citizens an opportunity to sell their products throughout the carnival.

Biral Serttaş, the head of the Adana Branch of the All Restaurant and Tourism Association, stated that with only a few days left until the carnival, hotels in Adana and neighboring provinces have reached full occupancy.

Serttaş also mentioned that visitors coming to Adana will have the chance to explore the historical and touristic sites in the surrounding provinces while experiencing its rich cuisine.

He estimated that the carnival would contribute approximately 4.5 billion Turkish Liras ($141 million) to the regional economy.

Touching upon the ongoing preparations for visitors, he noted that restaurants are gearing up for the expected daily consumption of 200 tons of red meat, emphasizing the significant economic contribution of the carnival not only to Adana but also to neighboring provinces.

He also pointed out that the intense interest in Adana cuisine will likely increase participation in the carnival.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

    Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

  2. Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

    Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

  3. Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

    Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

  4. Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections

    Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections

  5. Israel's security at 'core' of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court

    Israel's security at 'core' of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court
Recommended
Cafes, restaurants face fines for service charges

Cafes, restaurants face fines for service charges
Türkiye’s 1st plane factory site to host aviation high school

Türkiye’s 1st plane factory site to host aviation high school
Grandson of citizen featured in iconic photo with Ataturk assumes mayorship

Grandson of citizen featured in iconic photo with Ataturk assumes mayorship
Court cancels beach projects in ancient Lycian city

Court cancels beach projects in ancient Lycian city
Ministry recycles 66,000 tons of paper from old textbooks in 5 years

Ministry recycles 66,000 tons of paper from old textbooks in 5 years
Turkish shoemaker scales tiny designs to 2 milimeters

Turkish shoemaker scales tiny designs to 2 milimeters
WORLD Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel is blocking far more convoys carrying food aid within Gaza, where famine is looming, than convoys carrying other kinds of aid, the U.N. said Tuesday.
ECONOMY Spain axes golden visa to curb property speculation

Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

Spain is to axe its so-called "golden visa" scheme under which foreign investors get residency for a 500,000-euro-investment in property, to curb the speculation blighting many Spanish cities, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

Fenerbahçe's contentious protest during the Turkish Super Cup on April 7 has resulted in disciplinary action by football authorities, as the club walked off the field just 100 seconds into the match against rival Galatasaray.
﻿