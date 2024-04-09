Int’l Adana carnival expects daily meat consumption of 200 tons

ADANA

The 12th International Orange Blossom Carnival is all set to kick off in the southern province of Adana, with organizers anticipating the consumption of approximately 200 tons of meat per day during the nine-day festival expected to attract over 2 million local and foreign participants this year.

Scheduled for April 13-21 this year, the festival will feature a costumed procession and entertaining contests, shows, public races and cultural art events, with renowned figures to perform concerts.

Hundreds of booths set up in designated areas will give citizens an opportunity to sell their products throughout the carnival.

Biral Serttaş, the head of the Adana Branch of the All Restaurant and Tourism Association, stated that with only a few days left until the carnival, hotels in Adana and neighboring provinces have reached full occupancy.

Serttaş also mentioned that visitors coming to Adana will have the chance to explore the historical and touristic sites in the surrounding provinces while experiencing its rich cuisine.

He estimated that the carnival would contribute approximately 4.5 billion Turkish Liras ($141 million) to the regional economy.

Touching upon the ongoing preparations for visitors, he noted that restaurants are gearing up for the expected daily consumption of 200 tons of red meat, emphasizing the significant economic contribution of the carnival not only to Adana but also to neighboring provinces.

He also pointed out that the intense interest in Adana cuisine will likely increase participation in the carnival.