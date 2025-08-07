International hot air balloon event brings color to skies of central Türkiye

NEVŞEHİR

As the sun rose over the rocky landscapes of Cappadocia on Aug. 7, dozens of hot air balloons from around the world filled the sky, marking the start of a four-day international event in the central city of Nevşehir.

Running through Aug. 10, the event brought together 38 specially designed hot air balloons from 27 countries.

Early in the morning, balloons in various shapes and colors began taking off from the festival grounds in the town of Göreme, creating a striking visual display against the region’s famous fairy chimneys and unique rock formations.

Scores of tourists and locals gathered to watch the specially shaped balloons rise into the sky one after another.

The event is part of a larger cultural program organized in the city, which includes concerts, performances and workshops through Aug. 10.

Nevşehir Governor Ali Fidan said Cappadocia continues to be a major hub for balloon tourism.

“As of 2024, we broke records in both flight and passenger numbers. Last year, about 770,000 people took balloon rides. In the first seven months of this year, passenger numbers rose by 10 percent and flights by 4 percent,” Fidan said. “We expect another record by the end of 2025.”

Event coordinator Halis Aydoğan noted that balloon flights are possible on around 250 days each year in the region.

“This is the sixth time we’re holding this event, and the growing interest every year makes us very happy,” he said.

Le Andreo, a pilot from Poland flying a specially shaped balloon, said it was his second time in Cappadocia.

“Everything looks amazing,” he said.

A visitor named Serkan Genç, who came to watch the colorful event, said, “It’s a beautiful experience with a very unique atmosphere.”