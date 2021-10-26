International Astronautical Federation registers Turkish Space Agency

ANKARA
The International Astronautical Federation registered the membership of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), the agency said late on Oct. 25. 

The federation has more than 400 members in 71 countries, including space agencies, firms, research institutions, universities, and NGOs.

It is an international space advocacy organization based in Paris, which aims to establish a dialogue between scientists around the world and lay the information for international space cooperation.

“We will continue to work with all our strength for a Turkey that has a voice in international studies carried out in the field of space,” the agency tweeted.

