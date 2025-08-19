Intercity bus topples on major highway in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
A passenger bus has overturned on the Northern Marmara Highway in Istanbul’s Sancaktepe district in the early hours of Aug. 18, leaving four people dead and 26 others injured.

The accident occurred at around 6 a.m. near Paşaköy, when the intercity bus traveling from the northern province of Tokat to the northwestern province of Tekirdağ through Istanbul failed to take a curve, struck the barriers and toppled over.

According to initial reports, the vehicle was carrying 35 passengers at the time of the accident. Emergency teams rushed to the scene, transferring the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Istanbul Governor’s Office confirmed the casualties and announced that a judicial and administrative investigation has been launched into the incident.

Authorities said road safety measures were reinforced in the area as rescue operations continued.

