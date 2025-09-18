Intel chief discusses anti-terror bid with Syrian president

Türkiye’s intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın discussed Ankara’s ongoing counterterrorism initiative during a meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus on Sept. 17, Turkish media has reported.

 

The meeting was detailed to a parliamentary commission by Talha Köse, head of the National Intelligence Organization’s (MİT) academy. He said Kalın’s talks in Damascus focused on coordinating the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative.

 

According to Turkish security sources, Kalın and Sharaa addressed bilateral security cooperation, border protection, counter-ISIL measures and efforts to bolster Syria’s institutional capacity. Discussions also covered economic stabilization, customs reform and the possible return of Syrian refugees from Türkiye.

 

The importance of Syria’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, political stability and social peace was emphasized during the meeting, the sources said. Kalın conveyed that Türkiye was prepared to provide the Damascus administration with “all the support it needs.”

 

The stalled integration of YPG — the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) — into the new Syrian army was also expected to be raised, Turkish outlets reported citing security officials.

 

Köse told parliament that Türkiye's previous initiatives had been disrupted by Syria’s instability.

 

"In contrast, the process we are currently experiencing is at a different point," he said. "Thanks to focusing not only on the security dimension but also on the permanent construction of a democratic consensus and legal framework, a critical threshold has been reached."

 

He described the effort as “a unique and indigenous peace model.”

 

Türkiye has emerged as the strongest supporter of Syria’s post-Assad government since the former president was ousted in December 2024. Ankara has provided aid for reconstruction and training for the fledgling Syrian army.

 

Meanwhile, Defense Ministry sources in Ankara said Türkiye’s military presence in Syria remains unchanged. “The withdrawal of our troops from Syria is an issue that can only be reconsidered if our border security is fully ensured and the terrorist threat is completely eliminated,” they told reporters.

 

Separately, a Syrian foreign ministry official said yesterday that Damascus expects to finalize security and military agreements with Israel by the end of 2025, less than a year after the fall of Assad.

 

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani traveled to Washington on Sept. 18 to discuss ongoing talks with Israel and the possible lifting of remaining U.S. sanctions.

 

“There is progress in the talks with Israel,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

 

The U.S. has already lifted most sanctions it imposed under Assad’s rule, and Washington has encouraged a Syria-Israel settlement. The last Syrian foreign minister to visit Washington was Farouk al-Sharaa in 1999, when he took part in peace negotiations with Israel.

 

Shaibani previously visited the United Nations headquarters in New York in April, when he raised his country's new flag.

 

Sharaa is scheduled to speak at the U.N. General Assembly in New York next week, the first Syrian leader to do so since Nureddin al-Atassi in 1967.

 

The interim Syrian president remains under United Nations sanctions and a travel ban due to his past as a wanted jihadist and must request exemptions for all foreign trips.

