Intel academy releases first report on far-right extremism in the West

Alperen Karaköse – ANKARA

The National Intelligence Academy, a newly established institution within Türkiye's intelligence service MİT, has unveiled its first study report shedding light on the surge of right-wing extremist movements in Europe.

Launched on Jan. 6 and announced by MİT chief İbrahim Kalın during the agency's 97th-anniversary ceremony on Jan. 10, the academy aims to provide postgraduate education and conduct scientific research in intelligence, security and strategy.

The inaugural report, focusing on the alarming rise of right-wing extremism in Western countries throughout 2023, delves into media coverage, political discourse and legal efforts aimed at combating these movements.

The foreword highlights the significance of addressing far-right ideologies as they "also target Turks."

According to the report, these extremist groups have expanded their global communication power through online networks, particularly during the COVID pandemic.

The document notes an acceleration in their cooperation and coordination efforts through closed communication channels like Telegram. Additionally, it points out the deliberate targeting of the 13-18 age group by these groups.

The report identifies Denmark, the U.S., Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, Sweden, the Netherlands, France and Austria as the most active countries in the context of the far-right during the year.

It notes that Europe experienced the most intense anti-Islam and anti-Turkish sentiment, with “threatening letters sent to mosques in Germany and Quran burnings in Nordic countries gaining significant attention.”

The study predict that right-wing extremism will persist as a security problem for many countries in the coming period. To address this growing threat, it recommends increasing international cooperation, raising awareness about the seriousness of the issues and intensifying academic studies on the subject.

Notably, the report calls on Western states to "legally guarantee the distinction between personal freedom of expression and hate crimes" as part of a broader strategy to combat extremism.

The revamped MİT website outlines the academy's broader mission to "contribute to the establishment and development of the field of intelligence as a science in Türkiye."

The newly-established body is set to begin accepting students for master's and doctoral programs in the fall of this year, with studies covering intelligence, security, strategy, regional studies, cyber security, cryptology, satellite-space systems, AI, data analytics and related fields.

Heading the institution is Talha Köse, a professor involved in the establishment of institutions such as now-closed Istanbul Şehir University and private Ibn Haldun University. Köse has previously worked at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA).