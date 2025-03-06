Installation highlights challenges of obesity

ISTANBUL
The digital installation "From Perception to Awareness: FLUX" by contemporary media artist Hakan Yılmaz, inspired by the experiences and struggles of individuals with obesity, has opened at Decollage Art Gallery in Kadıköy.

 

The exhibition, hosted by the Turkish Obesity Research Association in honor of World Obesity Day on March 4, aims to shed light on the daily realities of individuals living with obesity.

 

Professor Dilek Yazıcı, vice president of the Turkish Obesity Research Association, stated that the project seeks to recognize obesity as a disease, saying: "Obesity is often not recognized as a disease, but one in five people is either obese or at risk of obesity. Türkiye, with around 20 million obesity patients, has the highest rate among European countries. Obesity shortens lifespan and deteriorates quality of life. It underlies numerous conditions, from diabetes to hypertension. With this event, we wanted to highlight that obesity is not just an individual issue but a systemic problem."

 

Associate Professor Feray Akbaş, Secretary General of the Turkish Obesity Research Association, explained that the organization sought a unique approach to raise awareness for World Obesity Day.

 

"This year, our theme is 'Obesity is a Disease.' Our goal is to put obesity back on the agenda, which is why we adopted the slogan 'Let’s Talk Openly About Obesity.' We wanted to create awareness from a different perspective by combining science and art."

 

Akbaş noted that the installation aims to highlight the complex nature of obesity.

 

"With this work, we wanted to emphasize both the multidimensional aspects of obesity and the possibility of overcoming it. Obesity is not a personality disorder or a lack of willpower. It is a biological process that cannot simply be explained by eating less or exercising more. Our project seeks to illustrate this reality."

 

Artist Hakan Yılmaz stated that he sought to translate the association’s research into an artistic language, making use of both scientific studies and firsthand accounts from individuals with obesity.

 

"There was a wealth of high-quality information available, which greatly enriched my creative process. I conducted interviews with patients to understand their experiences. Obesity is a socially overlooked disease, and individuals with obesity face bullying in their own living spaces. I aimed to depict this process of suppression."

 

Yılmaz explained that the installation consists of four sections: "Doubt" captures the initial signs of the disease; "Internal and External Stigmatization" portrays the tension between societal perceptions and personal experiences through foggy silhouettes and whispers; "Struggle for Understanding and Coping" represents the disease through cyclical compositions; "Healing" visualizes transformation and the potential for recovery.

 

Curator Orkide Arya Akkoç described FLUX as a layered digital installation inspired by real-life experiences of individuals with obesity.

 

"This project, a collaboration between the artist and the curator, approaches one of modern society’s complex phenomena from an unconventional perspective. Together with contemporary media artist Hakan Yılmaz, we created an experiential space where the audience is both a witness and a participant. Our goal was to establish an environment that triggers empathy and can be felt through all senses."

