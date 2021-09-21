Inquiry launched into harassment of female student by professor

  • September 21 2021 07:00:00

Inquiry launched into harassment of female student by professor

ISTANBUL
Inquiry launched into harassment of female student by professor

Following a series of condemnations by notable women’s organizations across the country, Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ) has launched an administrative investigation against Celal Şengör, a well-known geology expert who recently admitted to sexually harassing one of his female students.

“İTÜ is against all kinds of physical, verbal and other forms of harassment and humiliating behavior, and not even the slightest tolerance will be shown to those who commit such acts,” according to a statement released by the university.

Şengör came under fire on Sep. 16 after an undated video of him surfaced online, showing him boasting and laughing about sexually harassing a student by “lifting her skirt” and “spanking her buttock.”

“She made me so angry that I lifted Saniye’s [the student] skirt and gave a smack on her butt. She was terrified,” the 66-year-old geologist is heard saying in what seems to be an online video meeting.

The footage went viral on social media on Sept. 16, grabbing the attention of leading women’s organizations who asked the university board to dismiss the professor for his disgraceful behavior.

The first reaction to Şengör was from a group of activists calling themselves “İTÜ Woman+ Solidarity,” bearing the name of İTÜ, where Şengör works.

The association brought out a statement on Sept. 17, asking the university board to part ways with the scientist.

Turkey, harrasment, abuse,

ARTS & LIFE Turkish, Azerbaijani stars fly over Bosphorus

Turkish, Azerbaijani 'stars' fly over Bosphorus
MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list

    Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list

  2. Turkey blasts 'provocative' Greek move in its maritime territory

    Turkey blasts 'provocative' Greek move in its maritime territory

  3. Lightning strikes illuminate Istanbul throughout night

    Lightning strikes illuminate Istanbul throughout night

  4. 'Islamophobia virus' spreading very fast: Erdoğan

    'Islamophobia virus' spreading very fast: Erdoğan

  5. Carmakers dominate Turkey's top exporters list

    Carmakers dominate Turkey's top exporters list
Recommended
Fate of Turkish drag queen’s inheritance remains unclear

Fate of Turkish drag queen’s inheritance remains unclear
Homes built for İzmir quake victims to be delivered soon

Homes built for İzmir quake victims to be delivered soon
Turkey blasts provocative Greek move in its maritime territory

Turkey blasts 'provocative' Greek move in its maritime territory
We can solve Kurdish problem with HDP: CHP leader

We can solve Kurdish problem with HDP: CHP leader
Pregnant women deaths from virus worry experts

Pregnant women deaths from virus worry experts
Turkish, US army chiefs meet at NATO meeting in Athens

Turkish, US army chiefs meet at NATO meeting in Athens
WORLD Volcano erupts on Spain’s Canary Islands

Volcano erupts on Spain’s Canary Islands

The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain’s Canary Islands on Sept. 19, spewing out lava, ash and a huge column of smoke after days of increased seismic activity and forcing the evacuation of around 5,000 local people, authorities said.
ECONOMY Turkish firm on track to be first B2B unicorn

Turkish firm on track to be first B2B unicorn

AloTech, which provides cloud-based call center software solutions on a global scale, is poised to join Turkey’s growing list of unicorns, one of its founders has told Daily News in an email interview.

SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig title hopefuls Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe suffered their first defeats of the season over the weekend while defending champion Beşiktaş stayed atop the standings on goal difference.