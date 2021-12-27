İnönü commemorated on anniversary of his passing

  • December 27 2021 07:00:00

İnönü commemorated on anniversary of his passing

ANKARA/İZMİR
İnönü commemorated on anniversary of his passing

İsmet İnönü, the second president and one of the founders of the Turkish Republic, was commemorated on the 48th anniversary of his passing in a ceremony held at his grave in Anıtkabir, also known as Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s Mausoleum.

Members of İnönü’s family, Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Bilal Şentürk, the general manager of Personnel and Principles at the Presidential Office, were at the ceremony in addition to members of the Turkish Armed Forces.

After participants laid wreaths on the tomb, a minute of silence was observed, followed by the recital of the Turkish National Anthem.

“I commemorate İsmet İnönü, the companion of our great leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the hero of the War of Independence which is our people’s struggle for existence and poverty, the architect of the Lausanne Victory, our second president and [CHP] chairman on the 48th anniversary of his departure with respect, mercy and gratitude,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in his message.

In another ceremony held in İzmir’s Çeşme district, dozens of residents and local authorities gathered in front of the famous statue of the second president and his wife, Mevhibe İnönü.

Officials and the representatives of non-governmental organizations laid wreaths at the monument during the commemoration event.

Born in İzmir in 1884, İnönü rose to several ranks in the Ottoman army rapidly, becoming the leading figure of critical victories during the War of Independence.

After having served as prime minister multiple times until Atatürk’s death, İnönü was appointed as the president from 1938 to 1950.

He also held the first multiparty elections in the republic’s history, beginning Turkey’s multiparty period.

İnönü, who was the leader of the CHP until 1972, died in 1973 at the age of 89 and is interred opposite to Atatürk’s mausoleum in Ankara.

TURKEY İnönü commemorated on anniversary of his passing

İnönü commemorated on anniversary of his passing
MOST POPULAR

  1. CHP leader rules out nomination of Istanbul, Ankara mayors for presidential race

    CHP leader rules out nomination of Istanbul, Ankara mayors for presidential race

  2. Turkey freezes assets of over 700 terror-linked individuals

    Turkey freezes assets of over 700 terror-linked individuals

  3. Green Turkish universities listed, daily awarded

    Green Turkish universities listed, daily awarded

  4. New economic model will place Turkey among top 10 economies: Erdoğan

    New economic model will place Turkey among top 10 economies: Erdoğan

  5. Omicron spreading in Turkey, warns health minister

    Omicron spreading in Turkey, warns health minister
Recommended
In Mersin, a small community celebrates Christmas

In Mersin, a small community celebrates Christmas
Influencer sentenced to five months after sharing ‘obscene posts’ taken in Amsterdam

Influencer sentenced to five months after sharing ‘obscene posts’ taken in Amsterdam
Animal lovers slam nightclub for keeping giant shark in small tank

Animal lovers slam nightclub for keeping giant shark in small tank
Student falls from touristic train while taking photo

Student falls from touristic train while taking photo
CHP leader rules out nomination of Istanbul, Ankara mayors for presidential race

CHP leader rules out nomination of Istanbul, Ankara mayors for presidential race
Omicron spreading in Turkey, warns health minister

Omicron spreading in Turkey, warns health minister
WORLD Spain declares Canaries volcano eruption officially over

Spain declares Canaries volcano eruption officially over

The eruption of a volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma that destroyed hundreds of homes and large swathes of farmland has ended, officials said on Dec. 25 over three months after it began.

ECONOMY Turkeys drillship Fatih starts operations in Türkali-7 well

Turkey's drillship Fatih starts operations in Türkali-7 well

Turkey’s first drillship, Fatih, began drilling in the Türkali-7 location in the Black Sea on Dec. 24, according to Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez.

SPORTS Leader Trabzon play high-flying Başakşehir

Leader Trabzon play high-flying Başakşehir

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor wants to end the year on a high note when it hosts on-form Başakşehir on Dec. 25 in a week 19 game.