İnönü commemorated on anniversary of his passing

ANKARA/İZMİR

İsmet İnönü, the second president and one of the founders of the Turkish Republic, was commemorated on the 48th anniversary of his passing in a ceremony held at his grave in Anıtkabir, also known as Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s Mausoleum.

Members of İnönü’s family, Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Bilal Şentürk, the general manager of Personnel and Principles at the Presidential Office, were at the ceremony in addition to members of the Turkish Armed Forces.

After participants laid wreaths on the tomb, a minute of silence was observed, followed by the recital of the Turkish National Anthem.

“I commemorate İsmet İnönü, the companion of our great leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the hero of the War of Independence which is our people’s struggle for existence and poverty, the architect of the Lausanne Victory, our second president and [CHP] chairman on the 48th anniversary of his departure with respect, mercy and gratitude,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in his message.

In another ceremony held in İzmir’s Çeşme district, dozens of residents and local authorities gathered in front of the famous statue of the second president and his wife, Mevhibe İnönü.

Officials and the representatives of non-governmental organizations laid wreaths at the monument during the commemoration event.

Born in İzmir in 1884, İnönü rose to several ranks in the Ottoman army rapidly, becoming the leading figure of critical victories during the War of Independence.

After having served as prime minister multiple times until Atatürk’s death, İnönü was appointed as the president from 1938 to 1950.

He also held the first multiparty elections in the republic’s history, beginning Turkey’s multiparty period.

İnönü, who was the leader of the CHP until 1972, died in 1973 at the age of 89 and is interred opposite to Atatürk’s mausoleum in Ankara.