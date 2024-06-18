Inhabitants of Princes’ Islands protest new minibuses

ISTANBUL

Residents of Istanbul's Princes' Islands have staged protests to demand the removal of newly introduced electric minibuses.

For years, the use of motor vehicles has been prohibited on the four islands near Istanbul, known for their tourism activities in the Marmara Sea. Due to public outcry over the poor treatment of horses, the traditional horse-drawn carriages were replaced with small electric vehicles in 2020.

The municipality on June 15 introduced 10 additional larger-capacity electric minibuses to cope with the influx of visitors, particularly during the summer months and public holidays, a move that has incited considerable opposition from the locals.

During the initial protest over the weekend, a group of residents blocked minibuses and obstructed the road, leading to several detentions.

The first day of the Eid al-Adha on June 16 saw another round of demonstrations.

The residents argued that the "monstrous" minibuses occupy three times the space of the existing electric vehicles, with their excessive width and height being inappropriate for the protected natural areas of the islands.

“These enormous minibuses are being driven through the island's narrow and steep streets. These vehicles are unsuitable for both the narrow and hilly terrain. They will cause traffic congestion and accidents,” a protester said.

"Aesthetically, they also mar the island's silhouette. Asphalt roads are out of place here; there should be dirt roads or cobblestone paths. These minibuses are antithetical to the spirit of the island. We absolutely do not want these minibuses here," another resident affirmed.

In addition to the protests, island residents have also submitted petitions to the Istanbul Municipality demanding the removal of the minibuses.

In response to the protests, the municipality issued a statement explaining that during holidays, the population can swell to 60,000, necessitating the introduction of new minibuses to efficiently manage the transportation burden.