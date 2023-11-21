Influx of visitors to most expensive spice’s harvest

The harvest period for saffron, the world's most expensive spice, has ended. Saffron fields were visited by 70,000 people in 40 days.

Saffron, which is linked with Safranbolu district of the northern province of Karabük, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and called “the world's most expensive spice” due to its price of 250,000 Turkish Liras ($8,700) per kilo.

“Although our flowers had not bloomed at that time, but of course, when this was in the news, those who wanted to come saw the harvest this year. More people came than last year. I think we have hosted 70,000 people,” said the saffron producer İsmail Yılmaz.

Yılmaz said that saffron bloomed 12 days late this year, but the harvest was also late.

The saffron plant, which has many effects such as cell renewal, memory enhancement, asthma and respiratory diseases, digestion and gum strengthening, is planted in August and harvested in October-November when it reaches a length of 15-30 centimeters.

Saffron, which has a 3,500-year history in Safranbolu, was traded in Western Anatolia during the Byzantine period and maintained its importance during the Ottoman period, was given the title of "National Plant" and its geographical mark was registered by the European Union Commission.

“Explaining that those who see saffron for the first time are surprised,” Yılmaz stated.

"When they come to the field for the first time, they are surprised to see this atmosphere. In this season, when nature is turning to winter, everyone is surprised to see the purple field. Everyone announces it to each other to inhale this smell and air,” the producer concluded.

