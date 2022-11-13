Influencer girl back to village due to financial problems

Influencer girl back to village due to financial problems

ANTALYA
Influencer girl back to village due to financial problems

The village girl who got famous for her videos, especially the one showing her picking up pomegranates, is a university graduate who had to go back to her village due to financial problems.

The intimate and natural videos taken by Havvanur Kösem attracted great attention in a short time and spread rapidly on social media. Though those who are tired of the hard city life and those who admire the rural life watched the family’s heartwarming videos millions of times, as her stories online are out of the

Resigning from her job in the southern province of Antalya to get a master’s degree abroad, Kösem could not obtain the visa despite filing applications twice.

“First, they found the money in my account insufficient. In the second application, they said, ‘It’s not clear where the money came from,’” Kösem explained.

“So, I both quit my job and could not get a master’s degree. The visa process also wore me down psychologically a lot. Then I moved in with my family. As village life was already a life I was used to, the idea of residing in a village did not scare me,” she pointed out.

Underlining that she was surprised and at the same time happy with the interest in her videos, Kösem said, “This is the first time I have encountered such great interest. I also earn my income from social media.”

Turkish, influencer,

TÜRKIYE First nationwide quake drill held across country

First nationwide quake drill held across country
MOST POPULAR

  1. 'We are Ukraine': Locals joyful over Russian retreat from Kherson

    'We are Ukraine': Locals joyful over Russian retreat from Kherson

  2. US Democrats maintain Senate majority

    US Democrats maintain Senate majority

  3. Netflix sets first live-streamed event with Chris Rock special

    Netflix sets first live-streamed event with Chris Rock special

  4. Football-inspired art show heads to World Cup in Qatar

    Football-inspired art show heads to World Cup in Qatar

  5. ‘Winter graves’ dug in Erzurum

    ‘Winter graves’ dug in Erzurum
Recommended
‘Winter graves’ dug in Erzurum

‘Winter graves’ dug in Erzurum
Five Afghans fatally stabbed in Ankara

Five Afghans fatally stabbed in Ankara
Japanese aid volunteer and two reporters died in earthquake, commemorated

Japanese aid volunteer and two reporters died in earthquake, commemorated
Patent application filed for Cleopatra’s youth elixir in Tarsus

Patent application filed for Cleopatra’s youth elixir in Tarsus
Fire kills 9, including 8 children, in northwestern Türkiye

Fire kills 9, including 8 children, in northwestern Türkiye
Five dead after consuming deadly fungus

Five dead after consuming deadly fungus
WORLD US Democrats maintain Senate majority

US Democrats maintain Senate majority

President Joe Biden's Democrats retained control of the US Senate on Saturday, a remarkable midterm election result that defied predictions of a Republican win over both houses of Congress.

ECONOMY Germany pulls out of fossil fuel treaty

Germany pulls out of fossil fuel treaty

Germany has joined France and the Netherlands in pulling out of a 1994 energy treaty which critics say protects investments in fossil fuels.
SPORTS New Zealand beats England in Women’s Rugby World Cup final

New Zealand beats England in Women’s Rugby World Cup final

Replacement winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga scored her second try in the 72nd minute as defending champion New Zealand rallied to beat top-ranked England 34-31 in a breathtaking final to the Women’s Rugby World Cup.