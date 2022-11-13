Influencer girl back to village due to financial problems

ANTALYA

The village girl who got famous for her videos, especially the one showing her picking up pomegranates, is a university graduate who had to go back to her village due to financial problems.

The intimate and natural videos taken by Havvanur Kösem attracted great attention in a short time and spread rapidly on social media. Though those who are tired of the hard city life and those who admire the rural life watched the family’s heartwarming videos millions of times, as her stories online are out of the

Resigning from her job in the southern province of Antalya to get a master’s degree abroad, Kösem could not obtain the visa despite filing applications twice.

“First, they found the money in my account insufficient. In the second application, they said, ‘It’s not clear where the money came from,’” Kösem explained.

“So, I both quit my job and could not get a master’s degree. The visa process also wore me down psychologically a lot. Then I moved in with my family. As village life was already a life I was used to, the idea of residing in a village did not scare me,” she pointed out.

Underlining that she was surprised and at the same time happy with the interest in her videos, Kösem said, “This is the first time I have encountered such great interest. I also earn my income from social media.”