Inflation rate at 12.37 pct in February

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The inflation rate in Turkey was recorded at 12.37 percent in February, the country's statistical authority announced on March 3.

Last month's figure was up 0.22 percentage points from 12.15 percent in January, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said in a statement.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco saw the highest year-on-year price increase with 40.15 percent, while the lowest annual rise was 2.27 percent in communication, the state-run body said.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 0.35 percent last month.

Last week, a group of 18 economists polled by Anadolu Agency forecast an average annual climb of 12.77 percent for consumer prices in February.

The economists also predicted that Turkey's year-end annual inflation would be 12.76 percent on average, with predictions varying between 12.42 and 13.30 percent.