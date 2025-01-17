Inflation expectations for end of 2025 at 27.1 percent: Survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 at 27.1 percent: Survey

ANKARA
Inflation is expected to be 27.05 percent at the end of 2025, according to the Central Bank’s survey of market participants.

Consumer prices are expected to increase by 4.07 percent in January from the previous month, the survey showed.

The 12-month ahead inflation expectations declined from 27.07 percent in the previous survey to 25.38 percent.

Participants expect the Turkish economy to grow by 3.1 percent in 2025, while their growth forecast for 2026 is 3.9 percent.

The Survey of Market Participants is conducted on a monthly basis with a panel of experts from the financial and the real sector.

Separate data from the Central Bank showed on Jan. 17 that the residential property price index (RPPI) recorded an annual increase of 29.42 percent in December in nominal terms, accelerating slightly from the 29.41 percent rise in November.

In December 2024, RPPI increased monthly by 2 percent, while in real terms of gauge, property prices rose by 10.4 percent.

In Istanbul and Ankara, property prices increased by 26.3 percent and 34.4 percent year-on-year, respectively.

In İzmir, the country’s third largest city by population, the index was up 25.2 percent in December from the same month of the previous year.

