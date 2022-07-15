Industrial production continues to grow

  • July 15 2022 07:00:00

Industrial production continues to grow

ANKARA
Industrial production continues to grow

Türkiye’s industrial production increased by 9.1 percent in May from a year ago, after rising 10.8 percent in the previous month, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed yesterday.

On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the country’s industrial output rose 0.5 percent in the month from April, TÜİK said.

In the key manufacturing sector, production increased by 10.7 percent year-on-year, after rising 12 percent in the previous month. On a monthly basis, the manufacturing output was up 0.8 percent.

The mining and quarrying industry reported a 5.7 yearly decline in production, while the electricity, gas and steam sector’s output inched up 0.3 percent from a year ago.

The durable consumer goods sector’s production declined by 1.4 percent monthly but rose by 3.1 percent from a year ago and non-durable goods output grew more than 15 percent in May compared with the same month of 2021.

The intermediate goods production index posted an annual increase of 4.8 percent, data from TÜİK showed. Capital goods output rose by 17 percent year-on-year and 2.4 percent monthly.

Production in the high-technology goods segment leaped more than 45 percent in May from a year ago while the corresponding figures for the medium-high and low technology were 11.1 percent and 13.5 percent, respectively.

The food industry’s production increased by 9.7 percent and the annual increase in beverages output was 31.5 percent.

The textile sector’s production was up 1.3 percent in May compared with the same month of 2021, while apparel output grew 30.4 year-on-year.

Industrial production is a key indicator for the GDP growth.

The headline Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Türkiye’s manufacturing sector eased from 49.2 in May to 48.1 in June, showed the survey conducted jointly by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) and S&P Global.

The Central Bank recently reported that the capacity utilization rate in the manufacturing sector declined from 78 percent in May to 77.6 percent in June.

Türkiye’s economy grew by 7.3 percent in the first quarter of 2022 after expanding 9.1 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of last year. In 2021, the economy grew by 11 percent.

Turkey,

ECONOMY Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen
MOST POPULAR

  1. Bodrum’s windmills to host tourists

    Bodrum’s windmills to host tourists

  2. Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2022

    Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2022

  3. Industrial production continues to grow

    Industrial production continues to grow

  4. Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

    Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

  5. Cruz missile takes Rangers closer to the World Series

    Cruz missile takes Rangers closer to the World Series
Recommended
Lufthansa cancels another 2,000 summer flights

Lufthansa cancels another 2,000 summer flights
Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan

Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan
Seeking high rental income spells trouble for landlords

Seeking high rental income spells trouble for landlords
Türkiye, UAE space agencies sign cooperation deal

Türkiye, UAE space agencies sign cooperation deal
Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen
Fukushima operator ex-bosses ordered to pay $97 billion

Fukushima operator ex-bosses ordered to pay $97 billion
WORLD Southwest Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues

Southwest Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues

Flooding in a remote pocket of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes and left some 40 people unaccounted for, but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries, authorities said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

Russia’s war in Ukraine poses the greatest threat to the global economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said yesterday as G20 ministers prepare to start talks in Indonesia.
SPORTS Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Başakşehir

Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Başakşehir

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil signed with Istanbul Başakşehir on July 14 after leaving fellow Turkish club Fenerbahçe.