Industrial output jumps 14.4 percent in December

  • February 12 2022 07:00:00

Industrial output jumps 14.4 percent in December

ANKARA
Industrial output jumps 14.4 percent in December

Turkey’s calendar-adjusted industrial production soared 14.4 percent in December 2021 on a yearly basis, according to the latest data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Feb. 11.

“While mining and quarrying index decreased by 1.5 percent, manufacturing index increased by 16.2 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased by 6.0 percent in December 2021 compared with same month of previous year,” said TÜİK.

On a monthly basis, Turkey’s industrial output increased by 1.6 percent in December 2021.

The mining and quarrying sector index dropped by 3.4 percent month on month in December.

Over the month, the gas, steam and air conditioning supply and the the manufacturing indices were up by 0.6 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, versus November 2021.

Retail sales volume, a marker of growing consumer spending, surged 15.5 percent in December 2021 versus the same month of 2020, TÜİK said in a separate monthly bulletin.

Non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 28.2 percent in December 2021, compared to the same month in 2020.

Automotive fuel sales were up by 2.8 percent, while that of food, drinks and tobacco increased by 1.7 percent over the same period.

Among non-food items, clothing and footwear sales rose the most, climbing 77.3 percent from December 2020. Medical goods and cosmetics sales (16 percent) and computers, books and telecommunications equipment sales (13.1 percent) followed.

Sales by mail order and the internet soared 34.1 percent year on year in December 2021.

On a monthly basis, Turkey’s retail sales volume dropped by 2.7 percent over the month.

The Turkish economy posted an 82.4 percent annual jump in total turnover in December 2021.

The biggest change came in the industry, which shot up 101.4 percent on annual basis, the latest TÜİK figures showed.

The construction sector saw an annual rise of 46.4 percent, while the services and trade indices climbed by 82.9 percent and 77.6 percent, respectively.

“Industry increased by 20.1 percent, trade increased by 11.0 percent, services increased by 7.6 percent and construction decreased by 4.6 percent on a monthly basis in December 2021,” TÜİK said.​​​​​​

ARTS & LIFE Australia warns koalas ’endangered’ as numbers plunge

Australia warns koalas ’endangered’ as numbers plunge
MOST POPULAR

  1. Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

    Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

  2. Charging customers at eateries for ‘heating’ triggers debate

    Charging customers at eateries for ‘heating’ triggers debate

  3. Vaccine helped swift recovery from COVID, says Erdoğan

    Vaccine helped swift recovery from COVID, says Erdoğan

  4. AKP, MHP slam CHP leader for protesting electricity prices

    AKP, MHP slam CHP leader for protesting electricity prices

  5. Turkey’s internet speed increased by 65 percent

    Turkey’s internet speed increased by 65 percent
Recommended
Mexico vows to press on with power changes amid US concerns

Mexico vows to press on with power changes amid US concerns
Twitter sticks with ambitious targets despite earnings miss

Twitter sticks with ambitious targets despite earnings miss
Government mulling options to reduce utility bills: Minister

Government mulling options to reduce utility bills: Minister
Current account gap at $14.9 bln in 2021

Current account gap at $14.9 bln in 2021
TotalEnergies returns to profit after COVID crisis

TotalEnergies returns to profit after COVID crisis
US launches scheme to build electric car charging stations

US launches scheme to build electric car charging stations
WORLD New Zealand Covid protest grows after police draw back

New Zealand Covid protest grows after police draw back

Protester numbers outside New Zealand’s parliament swelled Friday as police scaled back efforts to clear anti-vaccine demonstrators involved in violent clashes a day earlier.
ECONOMY Government mulling options to reduce utility bills: Minister

Government mulling options to reduce utility bills: Minister

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Feb. 11 that the Turkish government is determined to draw up broad measures soon that will provide relief to families and businesses amid soaring utility bills.
SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.