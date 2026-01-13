Industrial divers free shark entangled in fishing gear off Antalya

ANTALYA
Industrial divers working off the coast of Antalya have freed an endangered shark after discovering it entangled in fishing gear during an underwater inspection near Sıçan Island.

 

The incident occurred as the team was checking a subsea petroleum pipeline, when they spotted a camgöz shark — commonly known as a sandbar shark — with a fishing hook lodged in its snout.

 

Diver Ali Kılıç said the shark, measuring nearly three meters in length, was lingering beside a rope weighted with a floating barrel.

 

Closer inspection revealed that the fishing line attached to the hook had become tangled around the rope and had snapped, leaving the animal unable to free itself. “The line was broken, but the shark was still trapped by the hook,” Kılıç explained.

 

Despite the species’ reputation as aggressive, Kılıç said he felt no fear. “As part of our profession, we regularly encounter marine species like this. You get used to it,” he said.

 

Stressing that camgöz sharks are among marine species facing population decline, he added that the team could not leave the animal in distress. Taking precautions, one diver held the shark by its tail while another carefully removed the hook, keeping their hands at a safe distance in case of a sudden attack.

 

Once freed, the shark was gently released back into open water.

 

According to academic studies, at least 37 shark species inhabit Turkish seas. Many species have declined in the region, largely due to overfishing, pollution, habitat loss and climate change.

 

Experts note that the growing perception of more frequent shark sightings are largely driven by smartphones, drones and underwater cameras, as well as the rapid spread of images on social media.

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction
