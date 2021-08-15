Indonesia’s Edwin wins Locarno film festival

  • August 15 2021 07:00:00

Indonesia’s Edwin wins Locarno film festival

GENEVA
Indonesia’s Edwin wins Locarno film festival

Indonesian director Edwin on Aug. 14 won the Golden Leopard for the best picture at the Locarno Film Festival with "Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash", a homage to 1980s Asian all-action movies.

The feature paints a humorous portrait of a violent young man who falls for a woman after fighting her.

Edwin, who uses a single name, had already returned to Jakarta before the awards ceremony but the organisers put out a video in which he said the Golden Leopard was "happiness... it’s a nice support and it motivates.
"We need this energy in this not so easy time."

Indonesian cinema was still young, he said, as in most of the cinema in the region.
"I feel connected with the all of southeast Asian region because we are facing more or less the same spirit and also at the same time facing the same problem, you know we have censorship, we have violence here and there.

"We are very excited with the growing of our cinema," he added.
"And even in this very difficult time, we can find the energy and all those spirits that can bring us, keeping us together and.... celebrating ourselves and at the same time criticising and find out what do in order to face our problems through cinema."

To close the 74th Locarno festival a lifetime achievement award was made to Italian director Dario Argento, including for his leading role in Gaspar Noe’s Vortex about an elderly couple coping with Alzheimer’s disease.

TURKEY Turkey neutralizes 22 terrorists in 24 hours

Turkey neutralizes 22 terrorists in 24 hours
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey raises tax thresholds for some vehicles

    Turkey raises tax thresholds for some vehicles

  2. No survivors of firefighting plane crash in southern Turkey

    No survivors of firefighting plane crash in southern Turkey

  3. Flood-hit Black Sea provinces declared 'disaster areas' as death toll rises

    Flood-hit Black Sea provinces declared 'disaster areas' as death toll rises

  4. Germany requires quarantine from unvaccinated travelers from US, Turkey, Israel

    Germany requires quarantine from unvaccinated travelers from US, Turkey, Israel

  5. Taliban race closer to complete Afghan takeover

    Taliban race closer to complete Afghan takeover
Recommended
Ancient Ephesus Theater reopens following 3-year break

Ancient Ephesus Theater reopens following 3-year break
Aratos’ mausoleum searched in Soli Pompeiopolis

Aratos’ mausoleum searched in Soli Pompeiopolis
Baksı Museum opens two new exhibitions

Baksı Museum opens two new exhibitions
Picasso’s works leaving Las Vegas for auction block

Picasso’s works leaving Las Vegas for auction block
Study reveals footsteps of a woolly mammoth

Study reveals footsteps of a woolly mammoth
Britney’s father to step down as estate conservator

Britney’s father 'to step down' as estate conservator
WORLD Haiti searches for survivors after quake kills more than 300

Haiti searches for survivors after quake kills more than 300

Rescue workers scrambled to find survivors after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti early on Aug. 14, killing at least 304 and toppling buildings in the disaster-plagued Caribbean nation still recovering from a devastating 2010 quake.

ECONOMY Fitch confirms Turkeys credit rating at BB-, outlook stable

Fitch confirms Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-', outlook stable

Fitch Ratings affirmed Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-' on Aug. 13 with a stable outlook. 

SPORTS Inter Milan sign Dzeko, Dumfries

Inter Milan sign Dzeko, Dumfries

Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko moved to Inter Milan on a two-year deal, the Italian Serie A side announced on Aug. 14. 