Indonesia volcano eruption kills 10, sets houses aflame

Indonesia volcano eruption kills 10, sets houses aflame

JAKARTA
Indonesia volcano eruption kills 10, sets houses aflame

A volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted overnight, killing at least 10 people as it spewed fireballs and ash on surrounding villages, officials said on Monday as they raised the alert to its highest level.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,703-meter twin volcano located on the popular tourist island of Flores, erupted shortly before midnight, forcing authorities to evacuate several villages.

Residents described their horror when the crater started shooting flaming rocks at their homes.

"I was asleep when suddenly the bed shook twice, as if someone had slammed it. Then I realized the volcano had erupted, so I ran outside," said 32-year-old hairdresser Hermanus Mite.

"I saw flames coming out and immediately fled. There were ashes and stones everywhere. My salon also caught fire and everything inside was lost."

Abdul Muhari, spokesman of the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB), confirmed the death toll at a press conference, adding that 10,295 people had been affected by the eruptions.

He said the number of evacuees was still being calculated but said no one had been reported missing.

An AFP journalist near the volcano said five villages were evacuated, forcing thousands of people to seek shelter elsewhere.

Buildings near the volcano were covered by thick ash while others had collapsed from falling volcanic debris, with the rubble still smoldering hours after the eruption.

Some wooden homes caught fire, and the ground was pockmarked with holes caused by flying molten rocks.

The crater erupted just before midnight and then again at 1:27 a.m. and 2:48 a.m., the country's volcanology agency said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

    UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

  2. Kırıkkale’s Balışeyh mayor killed in armed assault

    Kırıkkale’s Balışeyh mayor killed in armed assault

  3. ISIL probe reveals so-called charter on terror activities in Türkiye

    ISIL probe reveals so-called charter on terror activities in Türkiye

  4. Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

    Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

  5. Israeli gov’t accused of leaks to foil Gaza ceasefire

    Israeli gov’t accused of leaks to foil Gaza ceasefire
Recommended
Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports
Israeli gov’t accused of leaks to foil Gaza ceasefire

Israeli gov’t accused of leaks to foil Gaza ceasefire
World watching as Americans head to polls

World watching as Americans head to polls
German FM vows rock-solid support on Ukraine visit

German FM vows 'rock-solid' support on Ukraine visit
Crowds hurl mud at Spanish king on visit to flood disaster town

Crowds hurl mud at Spanish king on visit to flood disaster town
Moldovas pro-EU President Maia Sandu wins reelection

Moldova's pro-EU President Maia Sandu wins reelection
WORLD Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

Iran arrests woman after solo university protest: Reports

Iranian authorities have arrested a female student after she stripped to her underwear outside her university in Iran in what some student and rights groups say was a protest against the country’s strict Islamic dress code, several reports said on Nov. 3.
ECONOMY Defense industry’s exports top $5.1 billion in 10 months

Defense industry’s exports top $5.1 billion in 10 months

The Turkish defense and aerospace industry’s export revenues amounted to $5.13 billion in January-October, marking a robust 18 percent increase from a year ago.  
SPORTS UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA moves Beşiktaş – Maccabi Tel Aviv match from Istanbul: Report

UEFA has decided to relocate the match between Turkish club Beşiktaş and Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv, which was originally slated to take place in Istanbul on Nov. 28, local media reported on Nov. 4.
﻿