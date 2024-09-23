Indonesia seeks to purchase Turkish warships, submarines

JAKARTA

The Indonesian navy commander has expressed intention to procure additional warships from Türkiye, with proposals for submarines also on the table with Ankara.

"Our waters are vast; hence our naval capacity is not sufficiently robust. We are endeavoring to enhance our defense capabilities with a focus on ships, aircraft and a myriad of other defense equipment," Admiral Muhammad Ali stated during a ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of the foundation of the Indonesian navy in Jakarta.

"Just as we have procured the Pattugliatore Polivalente d’Altura (PPA) from Italy, several frigates are anticipated to arrive from Türkiye," he stated.

The admiral indicated that details regarding the acquisition and delivery timeline of the warships from Türkiye remain unspecified, though he pointed to potential delivery dates in 2025 and 2026.

Discussions are currently underway between Türkiye and Indonesia concerning various defense technologies, including UAVs, helicopters, submarines, ships and radar systems, Ali added.

The İstif-class frigates have emerged as particularly appealing options for Indonesia, with the first vessel, the TCG Istanbul Frigate, having been commissioned on Jan. 19.

In addition to frigates, the world's largest island nation may also acquire corvettes of the Ada class.

Indonesia's Ambassador to Türkiye, Achmad Rizal Purnama, recently visited the Istanbul Naval Shipyard Command, where he engaged in discussions regarding the İstif-class TCG Istanbul Frigate and other pertinent projects.

Moreover, a delegation led by Türkiye’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) recently undertook a visit to the Indonesia’s capital. This visit heralded the announcement of significant agreements between the countries.