Indictment nears in Narin murder case: Minister

Indictment nears in Narin murder case: Minister

KARABÜK
Indictment nears in Narin murder case: Minister

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has said the indictment in the murder investigation of 8-year-old Narin Güran is nearly complete, with charges expected to be submitted to the court this week.

"The investigation and work regarding our child Narin has reached its final stage," Tunç told reporters in the northern city of Karabük on Oct. 20.

The case has gripped Türkiye following the discovery of Narin’s body in a stream near the eastern city of Diyarbakır’s Tavşantepe village on Sept. 8, days after a search was launched. Authorities confirmed she had been strangled to death on Aug. 21, the day she was reported missing.

"A comprehensive evidence collection effort was conducted from phone logs to parallel signal data and from Forensic Medicine reports to camera footage," Tunç said. "Those who killed Narin will be held accountable before the courts."

Investigators have determined that Narin was killed at her home in Diyarbakır in the presence of several family members, though no killer has been officially identified two months after her death.

Narin’s mother, Yüksel Güran, her brother, Enes Güran, her uncle, Salim Güran, and his wife, Hediye Güran, were all reportedly in the home at the time of the killing.

The investigation took a pivotal turn when Nevzat Bahtiyar, one of those in custody, confessed to dumping Narin’s body in the stream. Bahtiyar, along with Narin’s mother and brother, remains under arrest.

Salim Güran has emerged as the prime suspect after investigators revealed that he and Bahtiyar were together at the time of the killing, between 3:18 p.m. and 3:21 p.m., and remained together until 3:46 p.m.

The authorities have scrutinized phone logs and signal data in an effort to uncover additional leads, which have been sent to the prosecutor’s office for further examination.

The detained family members face charges of "participating in the crime of intentional homicide" and "destroying evidence and aiding the guilty."

They are also accused of making over 50 false reports during the search for Narin, staging power outages and setting fires to obstruct investigators.

The investigators have also sent fingerprints and DNA samples from cigarette butts found near a house and barn where Narin may have been killed to a criminal laboratory in the nearby city of Van for further analysis.

murder case,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Is Musks million-dollar US voter lottery legal

Is Musk's million-dollar US voter lottery legal?
LATEST NEWS

  1. Is Musk's million-dollar US voter lottery legal?

    Is Musk's million-dollar US voter lottery legal?

  2. Hezbollah claims attacks on Tel Aviv, Haifa as Israel ramps up Lebanon strikes

    Hezbollah claims attacks on Tel Aviv, Haifa as Israel ramps up Lebanon strikes

  3. Chery executive hints at investment in Türkiye

    Chery executive hints at investment in Türkiye

  4. Erdoğan receives Ukrainian foreign minister in Ankara

    Erdoğan receives Ukrainian foreign minister in Ankara

  5. UN vows continued Black Sea talks with Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia

    UN vows continued Black Sea talks with Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia
Recommended
Erdoğan receives Ukrainian foreign minister in Ankara

Erdoğan receives Ukrainian foreign minister in Ankara
Istanbul unveils redesigned street vendor carts

Istanbul unveils redesigned street vendor carts
Kahramanmaraş fishermen export to 54 countries post-quake

Kahramanmaraş fishermen export to 54 countries post-quake
CHPs Özel visits Demirtaş in Edirne prison

CHP's Özel visits Demirtaş in Edirne prison
Trailblazing women’s cooperatives unite at first lady’s program in Ankara

Trailblazing women’s cooperatives unite at first lady’s program in Ankara
Renewables’ share in installed capacity reaches 59 pct, says energy minister

Renewables’ share in installed capacity reaches 59 pct, says energy minister
Türkiye confirms death of FETÖ leader Gülen

Türkiye confirms death of FETÖ leader Gülen
WORLD Is Musks million-dollar US voter lottery legal

Is Musk's million-dollar US voter lottery legal?

Donald Trump surrogate Elon Musk's offer of a million dollars to one registered voter in a swing state every day until U.S. Election Day on November 5 has raised questions about the legality of such a move.
ECONOMY Chery executive hints at investment in Türkiye

Chery executive hints at investment in Türkiye

During a recent presentation, Chery International President Zhang Guibing has hinted at the possibility of establishing a manufacturing base in Türkiye, alongside plans for Spain and Italy, as part of the company’s European expansion strategy.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿