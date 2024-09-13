India's top court frees jailed PM Modi opponent on bail

India's top court frees jailed PM Modi opponent on bail

NEW DELHI
Indias top court frees jailed PM Modi opponent on bail

(FILES) Chief minister of the capital Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal (Center R) gestures with Punjab's chief minister Bhagwant Mann (Center L) during an election rally in New Delhi on May 11, 2024.

A top political opponent of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was granted bail on Sept. 13 after months behind bars on accusations his party took kickbacks in exchange for liquor licences.

Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of the capital Delhi and a key leader in an opposition alliance that battled Modi in national elections earlier this year, was first detained in March over the long-running corruption probe.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court ruled that Kejriwal's arrest was lawful but that he should be released from custody while contesting the charges against him.

Kejriwal had earlier been freed by the same court for several weeks to allow him to campaign in this year's general election, but returned to custody once voting concluded.

His government was accused of corruption when it implemented a policy to liberalise the sale of liquor in the capital three years ago, surrendering a lucrative government stake in the sector.

The policy was withdrawn the following year, but the resulting probe into the alleged corrupt allocation of licences has since led to the jailing of two top Kejriwal allies.

Modi's political opponents have long sounded the alarm on India's shrinking democratic space.

Rahul Gandhi, the most prominent member of the opposition Congress party, was convicted of criminal libel last year after a complaint by a member of Modi's party.

His two-year prison sentence saw him disqualified from parliament until the verdict was suspended by a higher court.

Kejriwal and Gandhi are both members of an opposition alliance formed to compete against Modi and the BJP.

PM,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

    Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

  2. Trump sharpens anti-migrant attacks as both candidates visit key states

    Trump sharpens anti-migrant attacks as both candidates visit key states

  3. Funeral held in Türkiye for activist killed by Israel in West Bank

    Funeral held in Türkiye for activist killed by Israel in West Bank

  4. Türkiye's intel chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara

    Türkiye's intel chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara

  5. Türkiye appreciates Spain's Palestinian support, pushes for peace in Madrid

    Türkiye appreciates Spain's Palestinian support, pushes for peace in Madrid
Recommended
Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision
Trump sharpens anti-migrant attacks as both candidates visit key states

Trump sharpens anti-migrant attacks as both candidates visit key states
Russia expels 6 British diplomats it accuses of spying

Russia expels 6 British diplomats it accuses of spying

Biden, Starmer to discuss long-range arms for Ukraine amid Putins war threat

Biden, Starmer to discuss long-range arms for Ukraine amid Putin's war threat
China to raise retirement age as demographic crisis looms

China to raise retirement age as demographic crisis looms
Forces from Jamaica, Belize join Haiti international mission

Forces from Jamaica, Belize join Haiti international mission
WORLD Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday delayed a decision to let Ukraine fire long-range Western-supplied missiles into Russia, a plan that sparked dire threats from Moscow of a war with NATO.
ECONOMY Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises uses AI technology

Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises uses AI technology

Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises say they are using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, down from 5.5 percent in 2023, according to a survey by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿