Indian rescuers scour debris after 60 killed in flood

KISHTWAR
Indian rescuers pulled bodies from mud and rubble on Aug. 15 after the latest deadly flood to crash through a Himalayan village killed at least 60 people and washed away dozens more.

Torrents of water and mud driven by intense rain tore through Chisoti village in Indian-administered Kashmir on Thursday, leaving dozens missing, including Hindu pilgrims who were visiting a shrine.

It is the second major deadly flooding disaster in India this month.

Officials said a large makeshift kitchen in Chisoti, where more than 100 pilgrims were, was completely washed away by what Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reported was a sudden "cloudburst" rain storm.

Kishtwar district hospital head Yudhvir Kotwal told AFP more than 100 people were brought in after the disaster.

"Most of the injured had head injuries, fractured bones and ribs," Kotwal said, adding that "dead bodies are still being retrieved from under the mud and rubble."

Heavy earthmovers were brought to the disaster area to dig through deep mud.

Mohammad Irshad, a top disaster management official, told AFP on Aug. 15 that "60 people are recorded dead," with 80 people unaccounted for.

Floods and landslides are common during the June-September monsoon season, but experts say climate change, coupled with poorly planned development, is increasing their frequency, severity and impact.

 

Historic inn still welcomes guests
