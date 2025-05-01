Indian FM says Kashmir attackers 'must face justice'

NEW DELHI
Indian security officers inspect the site a day after where militants indiscriminately opened fire at tourists in Pahalgam, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, April 23, 2025

India's foreign minister said on Thursday that those who planned and carried out an attack in Kashmir last week that left 26 men dead "must be brought to justice."

New Delhi blames Pakistan for the gun attack on civilians at the tourist site of Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22.

Islamabad has rejected the charge and both countries have since exchanged gunfire in Kashmir and issued a raft of tit-for-tat punitive diplomatic measures.

"Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice," India's top diplomat Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in a statement following a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on April 30 evening in which they discussed the attack.

Rubio also spoke to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and in a U.S. readout of the call, told Sharif of the "need to condemn the terror attack" in Kashmir.

Indian and Pakistani soldiers fired at each other overnight along the Line of Control, the de facto border in contested Kashmir, the Indian army said.

It was a seventh straight night gunfire was reported by India.

"During the night... Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor," the army said in a statement.

"These were responded proportionately by the Indian Army."

There were no reported casualties and there was no immediate confirmation from Pakistan.

