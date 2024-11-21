India warns of 'further damage' to Canada ties

NEW DELHI

India warned Canada of "further damage" to already strained ties after Toronto's Globe and Mail newspaper alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew about a purported campaign targeting Sikh activists.

Canada is home to the largest Sikh community outside of India and includes activists for "Khalistan," a fringe separatist movement seeking an independent state for the religious minority carved out of Indian territory.

Ottawa has previously accused India of orchestrating the 2023 killing in Vancouver of 45-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan campaigner, and targeting other Sikh activists connected to the movement.

Nijjar, 45, was shot dead by masked gunmen outside the Sikh temple he presided over after being wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism offences and conspiracy to commit murder, accusations he denied.

India has repeatedly dismissed the allegations, which have sent diplomatic relations into freefall, with both nations last month expelling another round of senior diplomats.

New Delhi has previously denied that interior minister Amit Shah had plotted to target Sikh activists on Canadian soil, and officially rebuked Ottawa over what it said was an "absurd and baseless" allegation.

The Globe and Mail reported on Nov. 19 that Canadian security agencies "believe" Modi knew about the alleged campaign targeting Canadian Sikh activists.