India warns of 'further damage' to Canada ties

India warns of 'further damage' to Canada ties

NEW DELHI
India warns of further damage to Canada ties

India warned Canada of "further damage" to already strained ties after Toronto's Globe and Mail newspaper alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew about a purported campaign targeting Sikh activists.

Canada is home to the largest Sikh community outside of India and includes activists for "Khalistan," a fringe separatist movement seeking an independent state for the religious minority carved out of Indian territory.

Ottawa has previously accused India of orchestrating the 2023 killing in Vancouver of 45-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan campaigner, and targeting other Sikh activists connected to the movement.

Nijjar, 45, was shot dead by masked gunmen outside the Sikh temple he presided over after being wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism offences and conspiracy to commit murder, accusations he denied.

India has repeatedly dismissed the allegations, which have sent diplomatic relations into freefall, with both nations last month expelling another round of senior diplomats.

New Delhi has previously denied that interior minister Amit Shah had plotted to target Sikh activists on Canadian soil, and officially rebuked Ottawa over what it said was an "absurd and baseless" allegation.

The Globe and Mail reported on Nov. 19 that Canadian security agencies "believe" Modi knew about the alleged campaign targeting Canadian Sikh activists.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks

Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks

    Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks

  2. MHP announces resignations of three MPs

    MHP announces resignations of three MPs

  3. Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance

    Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance

  4. Plan to renationalize UK railways gets green light

    Plan to renationalize UK railways gets green light

  5. ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif

    ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif
Recommended
ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif
Iran launches efforts to relocate capital

Iran launches efforts to relocate capital
Kiev accuses Russia of launching intercontinental ballistic missile attack

Kiev accuses Russia of launching intercontinental ballistic missile attack

Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption
World still split over money as clock ticks on COP29

World still split over money as clock ticks on COP29
Hezbollah says Israel cannot impose conditions for truce

Hezbollah says Israel 'cannot impose conditions' for truce

WORLD ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif

In a landmark move, the International Criminal Court on Thursday announced it had issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes it accuses them of carrying out in Palestinian territories, including Gaza.

ECONOMY Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance

Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance

The Treasury and Finance Ministry has issued lease certificates in the international capital markets with a size of $2.5 billion and a maturity of 5.5 years.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿