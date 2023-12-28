India targeting high-profile journalists with spyware: Amnesty

India targeting high-profile journalists with spyware: Amnesty

LONDON
India targeting high-profile journalists with spyware: Amnesty

India's government has recently targeted high-profile journalists with Pegasus spyware, Amnesty International and The Washington Post said in a joint investigation published Thursday.

Created by Israeli firm NSO Group and sold to governments around the world, Pegasus software can be used to access a phone's messages and emails, peruse photos, eavesdrop on calls, track locations and even film the owner with the camera.

Amnesty said journalists Siddharth Varadarajan of The Wire and Anand Mangnale of The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project had been recently targeted with the spyware on their iPhones, with the latest identified case occurring in October.

"Our latest findings show that increasingly, journalists in India face the threat of unlawful surveillance simply for doing their jobs, alongside other tools of repression including imprisonment under draconian laws, smear campaigns, harassment, and intimidation," said Donncha O Cearbhaill, Head of Amnesty International's Security Lab.

Indian media reported last month that the country's cyber security unit was investigating allegations by opposition politicians of attempted phone tapping after they reported receiving Apple iPhone warnings of "state-sponsored attackers".

In 2021, a media consortium revealed that Pegasus software had been used to spy on the phones of hundreds of politicians, journalists, human rights activists, and business leaders around the world.

targets, Journalist,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye issues travel advisory for Sudan amid worsening insecurity

Türkiye issues travel advisory for Sudan amid worsening insecurity
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye issues travel advisory for Sudan amid worsening insecurity

    Türkiye issues travel advisory for Sudan amid worsening insecurity

  2. At least 10 dead, 59 injured in Sakarya traffic accident

    At least 10 dead, 59 injured in Sakarya traffic accident

  3. Türkiye tells US to uphold F-16 promises as Sweden edges closer to joining NATO

    Türkiye tells US to uphold F-16 promises as Sweden edges closer to joining NATO

  4. Minimum wage hiked by 49 percent for 2024

    Minimum wage hiked by 49 percent for 2024

  5. US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine

    US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine
Recommended
US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine

US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine
Israel presses on with intensified attacks as Gaza death toll soars

Israel presses on with intensified attacks as Gaza death toll soars
Gaza population in grave peril, says WHO

Gaza population in 'grave peril', says WHO
Macron asks Netanyahu for lasting ceasefire in Gaza

Macron asks Netanyahu for 'lasting ceasefire' in Gaza
Romania, Bulgaria in partial Schengen deal with Austria

Romania, Bulgaria in partial Schengen deal with Austria
In Germany, local politics holds up weapons for Ukraine

In Germany, local politics holds up weapons for Ukraine
WORLD US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine

US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine

The U.S. government on Wednesday announced what it said was the last remaining package of weapons available for Ukraine under existing authorization, with Congress now needing to decide whether to keep supporting Kiev's battle against Russian invasion.
ECONOMY New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft in copyright clash

New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft in copyright clash

The New York Times sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft in a U.S. court on Wednesday, alleging that the companies' powerful AI models used millions of articles for training without permission.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.