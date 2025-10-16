India stresses consumer focus on Russian oil issue

NEW DELHI
India said on Thursday that its energy priority was the interest of its citizens, after U.S. President Donald Trump said New Delhi had promised it will stop buying Russian oil.

New Delhi neither confirmed nor denied it was shifting policy towards Russia.

"It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario," Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

"Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously defended buying oil from Russia, a historic partner of India, despite Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Trump in August raised tariffs on Indian exports to the United States to 50 percent, with Trump's aides accusing India of fueling Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy," Jaiswal added.

"This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions."

India, one of the world's largest crude oil importers, relies on foreign suppliers for more than 85 percent of its oil needs.

New Delhi traditionally relied on Middle East nations.

But since 2022, it shifted sharply toward discounted Russian crude, taking advantage of a buyer's market created by Western bans on Moscow's exports.

"Where the U.S. is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement," Jaiswal said.

"This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing."

Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit
