India reels from US tariff hike threat

India reels from US tariff hike threat

NEW DELHI
India reels from US tariff hike threat

Indian exporters are scrambling for options to mitigate the fallout of U.S. President Donald Trump's threatened tariff salvo against the world's most populous nation.

Many warn of dire job losses after Trump said he would double new import tariffs from 25 percent to 50 percent if India continues to buy Russian oil, in a bid to strip Moscow of revenue for its military offensive in Ukraine.

"At a 50 percent tariff, no product from India can stand any competitive edge," said economist Garima Kapoor from Elara Securities.

India, one of the world's largest crude oil importers, has until Aug. 27 to find alternatives to replace around a third of its current oil supply from abroad.

While New Delhi is not an export powerhouse, it shipped goods worth about $87 billion to the United States in 2024.

That 50 percent levy now threatens to upend low-margin, labor-intensive industries ranging from gems and jewelry to textiles and seafood.

The Global Trade Research Initiative estimates a potential 60 percent drop in U.S. sales in 2025 in sectors such as garments.

Exporters say they are racing to fulfill orders before the deadline.

"Whatever we can ship before August 27, we are shipping," said Vijay Kumar Agarwal, chairman of Creative Group. The Mumbai-based textile and garment exporter has nearly 80 percent exposure to the U.S. market.

But Agarwal warned that is merely triage.

Shipping goods before the deadline "doesn't solve" the problem, he said, adding that he's worried for the future of his 15,000 to 16,000 employees.

The U.S. tariff impact is already being felt in India.

Businesses say fresh orders from some U.S. buyers have begun drying up—threatening millions of dollars in future business and the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands in the world's fifth-biggest economy.

Among India's biggest apparel makers with global manufacturing operations, some are looking to move their U.S. orders elsewhere.

Top exporter Pearl Global Industries has told Indian media that some of its U.S. customers asked that orders be produced in lower-duty countries such as Vietnam or Bangladesh, where the company also has manufacturing facilities.

Major apparel maker Gokaldas Exports told Bloomberg it may boost production in Ethiopia and Kenya, which have a 10 percent tariff.

 

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli plans to build settlements in E1 area

Türkiye condemns Israeli plans to build settlements in E1 area
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli plans to build settlements in E1 area

    Türkiye condemns Israeli plans to build settlements in E1 area

  2. EU urges Israel to stop settlement policy, warns plan undermines 2-state solution

    EU urges Israel to stop settlement policy, warns plan undermines 2-state solution

  3. Talks on security guarantees needed for Ukraine peace: Rubio

    Talks on security guarantees needed for Ukraine peace: Rubio

  4. Erdoğan holds phone call with NATO chief on Russia-Ukraine war

    Erdoğan holds phone call with NATO chief on Russia-Ukraine war

  5. Türkiye accuses SDF of undermining Syria's unity

    Türkiye accuses SDF of undermining Syria's unity
Recommended
Central Bank keeps year-end inflation forecast stable

Central Bank keeps year-end inflation forecast stable
Turkish farmers seek support after hit by drought

Turkish farmers seek support after hit by drought
Striking Boeing defense workers turn to US Congress

Striking Boeing defense workers turn to US Congress
Bitcoin hits record high above $124,000

Bitcoin hits record high above $124,000
UK economy grows more than expected in second quarter

UK economy grows more than expected in second quarter
Lula announces $5.5 bln in credits for exporters hit by US tariffs

Lula announces $5.5 bln in credits for exporters hit by US tariffs
Turkish-African business event WCI Forum kicks off in Istanbul

Turkish-African business event WCI Forum kicks off in Istanbul
WORLD EU urges Israel to stop settlement policy, warns plan undermines 2-state solution

EU urges Israel to stop settlement policy, warns plan undermines 2-state solution

EU foreign policy chief on Thursday urged the Israeli government to halt its settlement policy, warning that its plan undermines the two-state solution.
ECONOMY Central Bank keeps year-end inflation forecast stable

Central Bank keeps year-end inflation forecast stable

Türkiye’s Central Bank left its year-end inflation forecast for 2025 unchanged at 24 percent, Governor Fatih Karahan announced on Aug. 14.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿