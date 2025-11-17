India police say 45 pilgrims killed in Saudi bus crash

NEW DELHI

Family members and relatives of victims, who were killed in a bus accident near the holy city of Medina, mourn in Hyderabad on Nov. 17, 2025.

45 people were killed after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims met with an accident in Saudi Arabia, officials said Monday.

The incident occurred in Medina, and the bus was carrying Indian nationals, authorities said.

“Forty-five people have died, and there is only one survivor who is currently in the hospital,” V.C.Sajjanar, a top police officer in Southern Telangana state told reporters.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the US social media company X that he was “deeply saddened” by the accident that took place in Medina.

“My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured,” he said.

Modi said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance.

“Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities,” he added.