India police say 45 pilgrims killed in Saudi bus crash

India police say 45 pilgrims killed in Saudi bus crash

NEW DELHI
India police say 45 pilgrims killed in Saudi bus crash

Family members and relatives of victims, who were killed in a bus accident near the holy city of Medina, mourn in Hyderabad on Nov. 17, 2025.

45 people were killed after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims met with an accident in Saudi Arabia, officials said Monday.

The incident occurred in Medina, and the bus was carrying Indian nationals, authorities said.

“Forty-five people have died, and there is only one survivor who is currently in the hospital,” V.C.Sajjanar, a top police officer in Southern Telangana state told reporters.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the US social media company X that he was “deeply saddened” by the accident that took place in Medina.

“My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured,” he said.

Modi said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance.

“Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities,” he added.

dead,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan

Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan

  2. CHP pushes for law to air İmamoğlu trial on state TV

    CHP pushes for law to air İmamoğlu trial on state TV

  3. Two ISIL suspects held in assault at İzmir police station

    Two ISIL suspects held in assault at İzmir police station

  4. Steel Dome's Siper missile hits target in test

    Steel Dome's Siper missile hits target in test

  5. UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed world's hungry

    UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed world's hungry
Recommended
UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed worlds hungry

UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed world's hungry
US delivers HIV prevention drug to two African states

US delivers HIV prevention drug to two African states
North Korea says Seoul-US sub deal will trigger nuclear domino effect

North Korea says Seoul-US sub deal will trigger 'nuclear domino' effect
UK toughens asylum system with radical overhaul

UK toughens asylum system with radical overhaul
Japan warns citizens in China over safety amid Taiwan row

Japan warns citizens in China over safety amid Taiwan row
Trump says US will sell F-35 stealth jets to Saudi Arabia

Trump says US will sell F-35 stealth jets to Saudi Arabia
Families urge Russia to return deported Ukraine kids

Families urge Russia to return deported Ukraine kids
WORLD UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed worlds hungry

UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed world's hungry

The U.N.'s World Food Programme warned Tuesday that funding cuts mean it will struggle to feed even a third of the 318 million people facing severe hunger in 2026.
ECONOMY Nef signs MoU with Saudi KAEC for major project

Nef signs MoU with Saudi KAEC for major project

Real estate investment and development company Nef has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), for its first project in the kingdom .
SPORTS Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye closes out its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Nov. 18 with a major challenge against group leaders Spain, a match that will mostly serve as a final barometer of the team's progress ahead of the playoffs.  
﻿