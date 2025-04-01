India forecasters warn abnormally hot summer looms

NEW DELHI

India can expect hotter-than-usual temperatures this summer with more heatwave days taking a toll on lives and livelihoods, the weather office warned.

The country is no stranger to scorching summers but years of scientific research has found climate change is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense.

Summer in India lasts from April to June, when temperatures often soar past 45 degrees Celsius at the season's peak.

This year, the hot weather season will see "above-normal" maximum temperatures over most parts of the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast late on March 31.

The number of heatwave days, when abnormally high temperatures several degrees above the long-term average are recorded, will also increase.

"Up to 10 heatwave days or even more can be expected, especially over east India," leading to heat stress, weather bureau boss Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told reporters.

India usually experiences four to seven heatwave days between April and June.

Infants, the elderly, people with health problems and outdoor workers are particularly vulnerable to hotter temperatures.

The resulting heat stress can cause symptoms ranging from dizziness and headaches to organ failure and death.