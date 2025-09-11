Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea

Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea

SEOUL
Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Thursday that a massive U.S. immigration raid on a Hyundai-LG battery factory site was "bewildering" and could have a chilling effect on future investment.

Hundreds of workers detained during last week's raid in the U.S. state of Georgia were set to be released from detention yesterday and flown back to South Korea.

The raid came less than two weeks after a summit between President Donald Trump and Lee, and just weeks after the countries reached a July agreement that spared South Korea from the Trump administration’s highest tariffs, but only after Seoul pledged $350 billion in new U.S. investments.

Lee blamed the raid on "cultural differences" saying that in South Korea, American nationals teaching English while on a tourist visa was not seen as "a serious issue."

After the detentions, South Korean companies "can't help but question whether setting up a plant in the U.S. is worth the potential risks," Lee said.

"This could have a significant impact on future investment decisions, particularly when evaluating the feasibility of direct operations in the U.S.," he added.

South Korea is a staunch security ally and major investor for the United States, with its top companies pouring billions into developing factories and plants in America.

Many South Korean companies have relied on bringing in their own workforce during project development periods, with industry sources telling AFP it is common practice to use visa workarounds to bring in skilled labor and avoid project delays.

Lee said that for South Korean companies "when setting up facilities, equipment and factories, skilled technicians are essential."

"Someone has to install the machinery, and the necessary workforce simply doesn't exist locally in the U.S.," he said, adding that the companies had long relied on bringing in their engineers for short-term periods to train local workers.

"But now, even that basic request is being rejected," he said.

Lee said Seoul was negotiating with Washington "to ensure that visa issuance for investment-related purposes operates normally."

This could include "securing additional quotas" or even creating a new visa category, he said, adding that he trusted the "U.S. side will find a solution."

"But under the current circumstances, Korean companies will have little choice but to hesitate about making direct investments in the U.S.," he added.

South Koreans made up the majority of the 475 people arrested at the Hyundai-LG battery plant under construction last week, according to immigration agents.

The operation was the largest single-site raid conducted since U.S. President Donald Trump launched a sweeping immigration crackdown, a top political priority since he returned to office in January.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted
LATEST NEWS

  1. Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

    Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

  2. 7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

    7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

  3. British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye

    British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye

  4. Istanbul Coffee Festival kicks off in Kadıköy

    Istanbul Coffee Festival kicks off in Kadıköy

  5. BARCELONA BEYOND TAPAS

    BARCELONA BEYOND TAPAS
Recommended
Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows
Current account balance posts $1.77 billion surplus in July

Current account balance posts $1.77 billion surplus in July
Washington aims to resolve trade dispute with India soon

Washington aims to resolve trade dispute with India soon
UK economy stalls in July in another blow to PM Starmer

UK economy stalls in July in another blow to PM Starmer
Türkiye eyes $309 bln in exports by 2028 through trade diplomacy

Türkiye eyes $309 bln in exports by 2028 through trade diplomacy
HD Holding signs franchise deal for KFC restaurants

HD Holding signs franchise deal for KFC restaurants
Survey shows slight increase in 2025 inflation expectations

Survey shows slight increase in 2025 inflation expectations
WORLD Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka in Russia's Far East on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
ECONOMY Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russia's central bank on Friday cut its key interest rate, but warned inflation was still too high, amid growing concerns over an economic slowdown amid the Ukraine offensive.
SPORTS Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye on Friday cruised to an easy win over Greece 94-68 to move to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 final.
﻿