IMF chief calls on central banks to continue inflation fight

IMF chief calls on central banks to continue inflation fight

WASHINGTON
IMF chief calls on central banks to continue inflation fight

Central banks around the world should keep battling inflation by hiking interest rates despite ongoing concerns about financial stability, the head of the International Monetary Fund has told AFP.

Since last year, central banks have been raising their benchmark lending rates to tackle inflation, which rose to levels not seen for decades in many countries including the United States.

But their fight has been complicated by the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank after taking on too much interest-rate risk, setting off a period of turbulence in the banking sector on both sides of the Atlantic.

“We don’t envisage, at this point, central banks stepping back from fighting inflation,” IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said in an interview ahead of the fund’s spring meeting next week.

“They have to stay the course in a much more difficult, more complex environment,” she said.

The biggest casualty so far has been Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse, which was pushed by regulators to merge with regional rival UBS on concerns about its long-term financial health.

But Georgieva said: “Central banks still have to prioritize fighting inflation and then supporting, through different instruments, financial stability.”

Georgieva added that U.S.-China trade tensions - part of a broader realignment of the global economy - was also having a detrimental impact on world growth.

While there has been a long period in which decisions on production were guided by costs, “this is no more,” she said.

“Today, the U.S., but also other countries, are saying I want to have security of supplies and I want to protect national security,” she added.

“The question is how far they should go,” she asked, adding that it was possible to guard both aspects “without completely undermining the foundation for growth.”

Global growth almost halved last year to 3.4 percent as the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rippled through the world economy, abruptly halting the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With rising geopolitical tensions, with inflation still running high, a robust recovery remains elusive,” she said in a speech earlier on April 6 to ambassadors and officials in Washington.

US,

TÜRKIYE Various challenges tested our nations determination: Erdoğan

Various challenges tested our nation's determination: Erdoğan

LATEST NEWS

  1. Various challenges tested our nation's determination: Erdoğan

    Various challenges tested our nation's determination: Erdoğan

  2. US reviewing whether Ukraine war documents were leaked

    US reviewing whether Ukraine war documents were leaked

  3. US reporter charged with spying in Russia

    US reporter charged with spying in Russia

  4. Attacks in Israel, West Bank kill 3 people as violence rises

    Attacks in Israel, West Bank kill 3 people as violence rises

  5. EPA proposal takes on health risks near US chemical plants

    EPA proposal takes on health risks near US chemical plants
Recommended
Germany wants to force debt cuts in EU spending rules

Germany wants to force debt cuts in EU spending rules
Turkish Airlines passenger traffic up 28 percent

Turkish Airlines passenger traffic up 28 percent
Treasury raises $2.5 bln in green bond issue

Treasury raises $2.5 bln in green bond issue
World Bank lifts growth estimates for Türkiye

World Bank lifts growth estimates for Türkiye
Latin America seeking ways to fight inflation

Latin America seeking ways to fight inflation
India’s Central Bank pauses rate hikes

India’s Central Bank pauses rate hikes
WORLD US reviewing whether Ukraine war documents were leaked

US reviewing whether Ukraine war documents were leaked

The Defense Department and the Justice Department are reviewing a handful of documents that were released on several social media sites and appear to detail U.S. and NATO aid to Ukraine, but may have been altered or used as part of a misinformation campaign.
ECONOMY World Bank lifts growth estimates for Türkiye

World Bank lifts growth estimates for Türkiye

The World Bank has revised upwards its 2023 and 2024 GDP growth estimates for the Turkish economy in its Europe and Central Asia Economic Update report.
SPORTS Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Ten-man Beşiktaş came from one goal behind to beat Fenerbahçe 4-2 in an Istanbul derby on April 2 night to cut the gap with its rival in the Turkish Süper Lig.