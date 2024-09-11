IMF agreement could give Ukraine access to $1.1 billion

IMF agreement could give Ukraine access to $1.1 billion

WASHINGTON
IMF agreement could give Ukraine access to $1.1 billion

The International Monetary Fund has said it has reached an agreement with Ukraine on an aid program review that could open the door to $1.1 billion for the war-battered country.

A staff-level agreement on the fifth review of the four-year Extended Fund Facility Agreement, subject to approval by the IMF executive board, would clear the way for Ukraine to access the money, according to the IMF.

It would raise to $8.7 billion the amount of funds dispersed so far to Ukraine as part of an IMF program tallying about $15.6 billion.

"Russia's war in Ukraine continues to have a devastating impact on the country and its people," IMF team leader Gavin Gray said in a release.

"Skillful policymaking, the adaptability of households and firms, and robust external financing has helped support macroeconomic and financial stability."

Real gross domestic product grew 6.5 percent in Ukraine in the first quarter of this year, while inflation in July was deemed low at 5.4 percent year-over-year, according to the IMF.

Gray noted that an economic slowdown is expected in Ukraine due to repeated attacks on its energy infrastructure and the effect of the war on labor markets and overall confidence, but growth should be about 3percent for this year.

Inflation is expected to rise to about 9 percent by the end of 2024, with risks to the financial outlook considered high, according to Gray.

Keiv in July said it had struck a preliminary deal with international creditors to restructure government debt worth more than $20 billion, giving the war-torn country some financial breathing room.

The deal will see creditors write billions off the nominal value of their holdings, and agree to a new payment schedule on terms more beneficial to Kiev.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Irans Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

    Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

  2. UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

    UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

  3. Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

    Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

  4. UN revises down likelihood of La Nina

    UN revises down likelihood of La Nina

  5. 'There must be full accountability': Biden 'outraged' by killing of Turkish American activist

    'There must be full accountability': Biden 'outraged' by killing of Turkish American activist
Recommended
UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government
Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7
Crisis-hit Volkswagen scraps German job protection deal

Crisis-hit Volkswagen scraps German job protection deal
Japan plans driverless bullet trains from mid 2030s

Japan plans driverless bullet trains from mid 2030s
Türkiye interested in offshore gas fields in Egypt: Minister

Türkiye interested in offshore gas fields in Egypt: Minister
Defense firm Aselsan’s 6-month profit soars 133 percent

Defense firm Aselsan’s 6-month profit soars 133 percent
WORLD Irans Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday kicked off his first trip abroad as president, hoping to cement Tehran's ties to Baghdad as regional tensions increasingly pull both countries into the widening Middle East fray.
ECONOMY UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

Britain's economy stalled again in July, official data showed yesterday, dealing a blow to the new Labour government that has put growth expansion at the top of its priority list.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿