I'm not threatening public servants: CHP leader

  • October 19 2021 15:01:33

ANKARA
One of the reasons for the degradation of the national currency is the intervention of the government into the decisions of the Central Bank, the main opposition leader has said, vowing that they will ensure the independence of the bank once they come to power. 

“The name of the bank is the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey. It has a very special place and its own unique culture. So you cannot make appointments from outside,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), said in his weekly address to his parliamentary group on Oct. 19. 

“Protecting the Central Bank lies on the shoulders of the CHP,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, recalling his last week’s visit to Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu. 

“The employees of the Central Bank and our citizens should not worry. They will see how the Central Bank works without political interventions and how the economy recovers during our government,” he stated. 

The reason why the Central Bank cannot produce adequate answers to the ongoing deterioration of the Turkish Lira is the government’s interference, the CHP leader stated, claiming that the bank has no reserves to take measures against this financial problem.

Kılıçdaroğlu repeated his calls on public servants to refrain from fulfilling missions they believe to be unlawful. “Am I threatening public servants? No, never. It’s not my place to threaten anybody working within the boundaries of the law,” he said, explaining that he was referring to those who are involved in criminal plots. 

 “I threaten those who are engaged in mafia-style relations. I will not be silent when I see corruption,” he stated.

