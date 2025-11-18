ILO wracked by 'unprecedented' crisis: director-general

ILO wracked by 'unprecedented' crisis: director-general

GENEVA
ILO wracked by unprecedented crisis: director-general

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is facing a "serious" and "unprecedented" financial crisis as it grapples with dramatic cuts in international funding, its chief warned.

ILO, which plays a crucial role in protecting workers worldwide, is among a slew of organisations that have been left reeling as the U.S. has slashed foreign funding under President Donald Trump.

The U.S. has long been ILO's largest contributor, providing 22 percent of its funding.

But Washington is now lagging behind on its 2024 and 2025 ILO membership dues, with over $173 million unpaid.

"The financial crisis we are facing is serious, it is unprecedented in recent decades," ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo told the opening of the 355th meeting of the organisation's governing body on Nov. 17.

"It is already affecting our ability to meet the expectations of our constituents."

The U.S. is not the only country failing to pay up, with ILO saying the total amount of unpaid dues now amounts to around 250 million Swiss francs ($314 million).

That is "nearly a third" of the budget, Houngbo pointed out.

The agency published a document last month outlining reform proposals based on two financial scenarios.

The first scenario anticipates "a limited but sustained reduction of the real value of the regular budget."

The second scenario meanwhile "assumes a more significant shortfall of up to 20 percent in 2026-27, resulting from the non-receipt of a significant portion of the assessed contributions to the regular budget".

Houngbo told the Nov. 17 meeting that the latter was the most likely.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan

Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan

  2. CHP pushes for law to air İmamoğlu trial on state TV

    CHP pushes for law to air İmamoğlu trial on state TV

  3. Two ISIL suspects held in assault at İzmir police station

    Two ISIL suspects held in assault at İzmir police station

  4. Steel Dome's Siper missile hits target in test

    Steel Dome's Siper missile hits target in test

  5. UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed world's hungry

    UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed world's hungry
Recommended
Nef signs MoU with Saudi KAEC for major project

Nef signs MoU with Saudi KAEC for major project
Gold deposit accounts in banks nearly double in third quarter

Gold deposit accounts in banks nearly double in third quarter
Home prices down 1 percent in real terms in October

Home prices down 1 percent in real terms in October
Turkish Airlines closes financing for two new A350-900 aircraft

Turkish Airlines closes financing for two new A350-900 aircraft
Turkish economic growth expected to remain resilient: EU Commission

Turkish economic growth expected to remain 'resilient': EU Commission
ASELSAN signs largest health care contract to date

ASELSAN signs largest health care contract to date
Emirates orders 65 more Boeing 777X planes despite delays

Emirates orders 65 more Boeing 777X planes despite delays
WORLD UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed worlds hungry

UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed world's hungry

The U.N.'s World Food Programme warned Tuesday that funding cuts mean it will struggle to feed even a third of the 318 million people facing severe hunger in 2026.
ECONOMY Nef signs MoU with Saudi KAEC for major project

Nef signs MoU with Saudi KAEC for major project

Real estate investment and development company Nef has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), for its first project in the kingdom .
SPORTS Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye closes out its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Nov. 18 with a major challenge against group leaders Spain, a match that will mostly serve as a final barometer of the team's progress ahead of the playoffs.  
﻿