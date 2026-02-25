Illegal betting, drug rings dismantled across 10 provinces

ISTANBUL

A coordinated crackdown on organized crime has led to dozens of arrests across Türkiye in separate operations targeting illegal betting and international drug trafficking networks.

In a probe led by the Batman Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, cybercrime units uncovered a scheme in which proceeds from illegal betting and online gambling were funneled through bank accounts and converted into cryptocurrency to launder funds.

Authorities determined that 81 suspects carried out more than 2 million banking transactions totaling 15.17 billion Turkish Liras ($346 million).

Simultaneous raids across 10 of the country’s 81 provinces, involving 105 teams and 350 personnel, resulted in the detention of 73 suspects; eight remain at large.

In a separate Istanbul-based narcotics investigation conducted in coordination with the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and Europol-linked judicial processes, suspects tied to transnational drug networks were identified as responsible for the trafficking of 10.25 tons of narcotics.

Operations in the 10 provinces led to the arrests of 13 individuals, while authorities initiated red notices for 22 fugitives abroad.