Illegal betting, drug rings dismantled across 10 provinces

Illegal betting, drug rings dismantled across 10 provinces

ISTANBUL
Illegal betting, drug rings dismantled across 10 provinces

A coordinated crackdown on organized crime has led to dozens of arrests across Türkiye in separate operations targeting illegal betting and international drug trafficking networks.

In a probe led by the Batman Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, cybercrime units uncovered a scheme in which proceeds from illegal betting and online gambling were funneled through bank accounts and converted into cryptocurrency to launder funds.

Authorities determined that 81 suspects carried out more than 2 million banking transactions totaling 15.17 billion Turkish Liras ($346 million).

Simultaneous raids across 10 of the country’s 81 provinces, involving 105 teams and 350 personnel, resulted in the detention of 73 suspects; eight remain at large.

In a separate Istanbul-based narcotics investigation conducted in coordination with the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and Europol-linked judicial processes, suspects tied to transnational drug networks were identified as responsible for the trafficking of 10.25 tons of narcotics.

Operations in the 10 provinces led to the arrests of 13 individuals, while authorities initiated red notices for 22 fugitives abroad.

Illegal, ring,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria gov’t swap dozens of detainees with Druze factions

Syria gov’t swap dozens of detainees with Druze factions
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria gov’t swap dozens of detainees with Druze factions

    Syria gov’t swap dozens of detainees with Druze factions

  2. UK Labour party loses parliamentary seat to left-wing Greens

    UK Labour party loses parliamentary seat to left-wing Greens

  3. Ankara launches initiative to diffuse Afghanistan-Pakistan tension

    Ankara launches initiative to diffuse Afghanistan-Pakistan tension

  4. Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025

    Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025

  5. Turkish auto industry targets MENA for market diversification

    Turkish auto industry targets MENA for market diversification
Recommended
Ankara launches initiative to diffuse Afghanistan-Pakistan tension

Ankara launches initiative to diffuse Afghanistan-Pakistan tension
Istanbul caps bus speeds to boost passenger safety

Istanbul caps bus speeds to boost passenger safety
Iftar demand rises as restaurants hold prices steady

Iftar demand rises as restaurants hold prices steady
Russian, French embassies in Ankara trade barbs

Russian, French embassies in Ankara trade barbs
Türkiye says taking precautions amid Iran-US tensions

Türkiye says taking precautions amid Iran-US tensions
Öcalan to make a new statement for boosting terror-free Türkiye bid

Öcalan to make a new statement for boosting 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
Court imposes house arrest on teen accused of year-long peer bullying

Court imposes house arrest on teen accused of year-long peer bullying
WORLD Syria gov’t swap dozens of detainees with Druze factions

Syria gov’t swap dozens of detainees with Druze factions

Syria's government and Druze factions conducted an exchange of 86 detainees held since the two sides fought a deadly battle last year, the International Committee of the Red Cross has said.
ECONOMY Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025

Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025

Türkiye became the second-largest country in Europe for new wind power installations last year, adding 2,142 megawatts (MW) of new capacity, trailing only Germany, according to WindEurope data.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eliminate Juventus in Champions League

Galatasaray eliminate Juventus in Champions League

Galatasaray scraped through to the last 16 of the Champions League despite throwing away a three-goal aggregate lead at 10-man Juventus on Wednesday, with two extra-time goals limiting the Turkish outfit to a 3-2 defeat.

﻿