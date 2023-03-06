İKSV supports artists in quake zone

İSTANBUL
Following the deadly earthquakes that ripped through southern Türkiye, Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) has decided to allocate funds from its 2023 budget for arts and culture activities in the quake zone.

The Instrument Support Fund İKSV has created will be used to provide musical instruments to music students and instructors affected by the quakes.

Students and teachers whose instruments were damaged or lost in the quakes can apply for this fund at İKSV’s website until May 30.

Pozitif Müzik will also contribute to the project, which will be carried out in collaboration with Doremusic and Zuhal Müzik.

The İKSV Gülriz Sururi-Engin Cezzar Theater Incentive Award will focus on the quake region this year.

With this award, a total of 300,000 Turkish Liras ($16,000) will be provided to theater companies, writers, directors and actors in the region.

