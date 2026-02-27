Iftar demand rises as restaurants hold prices steady

ISTANBUL
Restaurants across Türkiye are experiencing a surge in demand for iftar meals this Ramadan, with bookings rising by around 30 percent compared to last year.

 

Sector representatives say the increase comes as businesses seek to win back customers lost in 2025, keeping prices largely stable with only limited hikes of 10 to 20 percent.

 

Fixed menu prices this year range between 1,500 Turkish Liras ($24) and 3,000 liras per person, while luxury restaurants and hotels are charging up to 8,000 liras.

 

Industry leaders emphasize that the restrained pricing strategy reflects a deliberate effort to attract diners after last year’s slowdown. “This year, either there was no price increase or only modest adjustments of 10 to 20 percent,” they noted, adding that the approach has already paid off in stronger demand.

 

Ramazan Bingöl, president of the All Restaurants and Tourism Association (TÜRES), said the season has started positively, with corporate iftar gatherings—once down 80 percent after the pandemic — showing a 30 percent rebound. “Last year was difficult, but this year is off to a good start. We are seeing close to a 30 percent increase because price hikes were limited. Last year, high costs discouraged customers, but this year things are looking better,” he said.

 

The trend extends beyond restaurants. Online food platforms report a sharp rise in orders during iftar hours, with overall online grocery and meal deliveries up 40–45 percent compared to last year. Orders placed one to two hours before iftar have surged by as much as 85 percent, underscoring the growing role of digital platforms in meeting household demand during Ramadan.

