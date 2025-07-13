IEA sees anaemic global oil demand growth

IEA sees anaemic global oil demand growth

PARIS
IEA sees anaemic global oil demand growth

Growth in oil demand is anaemic globally, with several countries in the crosshairs of U.S. President Donald Trump tariff threats suffering drops, the International Energy Agency said.

Annual growth in oil demand fell from 1.1 million barrels per day (mbd) in the first quarter of the year to just 0.5 mbd in the second, the IEA said in its monthly oil market review.

Consumption in emerging markets was "particularly lacklustre," it added.

It lowered its forecast for oil-demand growth for 2025 as a whole to 0.7 mbd, "its lowest rate since 2009" apart from when the Covid pandemic shut large swathes of the global economy in 2020.

"Although it may be premature to attribute this slower growth to the detrimental impact of tariffs manifesting themselves in the real economy, the largest quarterly contractions occurred in countries that found themselves in the crosshairs of the tariff turmoil," the IEA said.

The drops were particularly sharp in China, Japan, South Korea and Mexico, all targeted by Trump with stiff tariffs.

Oil demand in Europe and other Asian emerging economies, also targeted by Trump, proved more resilient.

The IEA sees the oil production exceeding demand in 2025, with output rising by 2.1 mbd to 105.1 mbd on average, while demand averages 103.7 mbd.

In 2026, it sees demand rising by a tepid 0.72 mbd to 104.4 mbd. Meanwhile supply is expected to rise by 1.3 mbd to 106.4 mbd.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025

Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025

    Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025

  2. China exports beat forecasts in June after US tariff truce

    China exports beat forecasts in June after US tariff truce

  3. Tesla to offer shareholders chance to invest in xAI: Musk

    Tesla to offer shareholders chance to invest in xAI: Musk

  4. Trump once again calls on Fed chair Powell to quit

    Trump once again calls on Fed chair Powell to quit

  5. Türkiye’s exports to neighboring countries reach $13.3 billion

    Türkiye’s exports to neighboring countries reach $13.3 billion
Recommended
Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025

Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025
China exports beat forecasts in June after US tariff truce

China exports beat forecasts in June after US tariff truce
Tesla to offer shareholders chance to invest in xAI: Musk

Tesla to offer shareholders chance to invest in xAI: Musk
Trump once again calls on Fed chair Powell to quit

Trump once again calls on Fed chair Powell to quit
Türkiye’s exports to neighboring countries reach $13.3 billion

Türkiye’s exports to neighboring countries reach $13.3 billion
Farmers struggle amid most severe drought in 65 years

Farmers struggle amid most severe drought in 65 years
‘Terror-free Türkiye’ will unlock tourism potential: Industry leader

‘Terror-free Türkiye’ will unlock tourism potential: Industry leader
WORLD Trump says US will send Ukraine Patriot air defense systems

Trump says US will send Ukraine Patriot air defense systems

President Donald Trump on Sunday said Washington would send Patriot air defense systems to Kiev and hinted at new sanctions on Russia, once again voicing displeasure with Russian leader Vladimir Putin over Moscow's war in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025

Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025

Singapore averted a recession in the second quarter, official data showed Monday, but the government warned of "significant uncertainty" ahead owing to the effects of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿